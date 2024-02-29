No increase in BPL prize money 

The Bangladesh Premier League will award Tk 2 crores to the winners of the 10th edition of the tournament which is the same as the amount presented in the previous edition.

The runners-up will get half of that, Tk 1 crore, the same as what the losing finalist got in 2023.

There has been no increase in the prize money of individual awards. The Player of the Tournament will get Tk 10 lakhs, while the highest run-getter and wicket-taker will receive Tk 5 lakhs each, the same as what the Player of the Final will be awarded. Besides this, Tk 3 lakhs will be given to the Best Fielder of the tournament.

Rangpur Riders' star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has won the Player of the Tournament for a record four times, is yet again in the running with 255 runs and 17 wickets along with Towhid Hridoy and Tamim Iqbal, the top two run-getters of the tournament, who have scored 447 and 454 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Durdanto Dhaka's Shoriful Islam appears to be set to take home the highest wicket-taker's award as the next best to his 22 scalps is Shakib's 17 wickets followed by Sheikh Mahedi's 16.

1. Player of the Final Match - BDT 5 lakhs

2. Best Fielder of the Tournament - BDT 3 lakhs

3. Highest Wicket Taker of the Tournament - BDT 5 lakhs

4. Highest Run Getter of the Tournament - BDT 5 lakhs

5. Player of The Tournament - BDT 10 lakhs

6. Runner-Up Team - BDT 1 crore

7. Champion Team - BDT 2 Crores