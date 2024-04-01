Woman gang-raped for 25 days in Mohammadpur

A 23-year-old woman had been shackled and gang-raped for 25 days in Mohammadpur.

She was rescued on Saturday after she managed to get the attention of locals by screaming. The locals then called in the police.

The woman shared a flat with a roommate who was allegedly complicit in the crime.

Three men took turns to rape her over the 25 days. They forced her into sexual acts and taped the abuse with the intent to release the footage, the victims said in the first information report.

She was shackled the entire time and only unchained when she had to be fed or use the toilet.

Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan, the officer-in-charge of the Mohammadpur Police Station said, "The victim is currently undergoing treatment and forensic examination at a hospital."

A case has been filed against her roommate, and suspects Saan, 26, Rocky, 29, and Himel, 27.

According to the FIR, her roommate introduced her to Saan. The five hung out on February 21 and on February 23, the three men visited the victim's flat around 4:30pm.

According to the FIR, Saan entered the victim's room and tried to establish a sexual relationship with her. After being refused, he promised to marry her and then raped her, the FIR read.

The three then left for the day.

Saan returned on February 27 and raped her again.

On March 5, the trio returned to the victim's flat around 2:30pm.

The victim said after her roommate left to buy food "Saan asked me to close my eyes, saying he has a surprise for me. I did so, and they tied my hands, feet, taped my mouth and blindfolded me".

Saan and Rocky then left, leaving Himel to guard her. Himel then raped her, the victim said in the FIR.

Saan and Rocky returned with chains. During her captivity, the group would show her pornography and force her to act those while they took footage, said the victim in her FIR.

"On March 30, I realised that they had left me alone in the house at night. I took the chance to scream for help and people passing by heard my cries and called 999," she said.

The OC said that they are trying to identify the accused and conducting drives to arrest them.