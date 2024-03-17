Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 17, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:18 PM

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur fire: Two more die, death toll now five

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 17, 2024 11:57 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:18 PM
gas cylinder blast
Two more patients who suffered burns in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire last Wednesday died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

Ariful Islam, 35, breathed his last around 5:00am and Mohidul Islam, 30, passed away around 6:45am while they were being treated at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Gazipur cylinder fire incident
One of 32 injured dies in Gazipur cylinder fire incident

Ariful, a garment worker and Mohidul, an employee at a warehouse, had burns on 70 and 95 percent of their bodies respectively, he said.

The death toll from the fire incident now stands at five.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a gas cylinder leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Twenty-six patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.

Most of the admitted patients are in critical condition, doctors said.

 

