Gazipur fire: Two more die, death toll now five

Two more patients who suffered burns in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire last Wednesday died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

Ariful Islam, 35, breathed his last around 5:00am and Mohidul Islam, 30, passed away around 6:45am while they were being treated at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Ariful, a garment worker and Mohidul, an employee at a warehouse, had burns on 70 and 95 percent of their bodies respectively, he said.

The death toll from the fire incident now stands at five.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a gas cylinder leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Twenty-six patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.

Most of the admitted patients are in critical condition, doctors said.