Sat Mar 16, 2024 10:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 10:37 AM

Gazipur cylinder fire: Another victim dies

Sat Mar 16, 2024 10:12 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 10:37 AM
One more patient, who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire incident, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

Mansur Akan, 32, breathed his last while being treated at the intensive care unit, said Hossain Imam, assistant director of the hospital. He suffered 100 burns, he said.

Hailed from Bogura's Shibganj upazila, Mansur, a mason, lived in Gazipur.

One of 32 injured dies in Gazipur cylinder fire incident

With Mansur, two out of 32 patients died so far. Yesterday, another injured Solaiman Mollah, 45, with 95 percent burns, died at the hospital.

The condition of at least a dozen more patients are very critical, hospital sources said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Twenty nine patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.

