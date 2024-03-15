One of 32 injured dies in Gazipur cylinder fire incident

One of the 32 patients who suffered burns in Gazipur cylinder fire incident died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

Solaiman Mollah, 45, breathed his last around 10:00am while being treated at the intensive care unit, said Mridul Kanti Darker, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had 95 percent burns on his body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Thirty individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.