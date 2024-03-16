Gazipur cylinder fire: Death toll rises to 3

A three-year-old girl, who suffered severe burns in Gazipur gas cylinder fire on Wednesday, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery tonight.

The deceased is Tayeba, said Dr Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

The child with 90 percent burns succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment around 7:45pm, said the doctor.

With her, three people died so far in this incident.

Tayeba's elder brother Tawhid, 7, is admitted with 80 percent burns.

Her uncle Md Asad said that their house is in Fulbari upazila of Mymensingh district.

Tayeba's father is a driver and her mother is a homemaker. The two siblings were playing on the street when the incident happened, he said.

Twenty-eight people are now receiving treatment at the burn institute.

Earlier in the morning, Mansur Akan, 32, a mason with 100 percent burns, died at the institute.