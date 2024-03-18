Gazipur cylinder fire: 4 more die, death toll now 10

Four more patients, who suffered burns the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early today.

The death toll from the fire has now risen to 10.

The deceased were identified as Zahirul Islam Kuti, 32, Motaleb Hossain, 45, Solaiman, 10, and Golam Rabbi, 11.

The four persons breathed their last at different times while being treated at the intensive care unit and post-operative ward, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Zahirul and Motaleb had 65 percent and 95 percent burns on their bodies respectively while Solaiman suffered 80 percent burns and Rabbi had 90 percent burns on his body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Twenty-three patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.