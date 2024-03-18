Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 09:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:46 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur cylinder fire: 4 more die, death toll now 10

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 09:35 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:46 AM
gas cylinder blast
Star Online Graphics

Four more patients, who suffered burns the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early today.

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Four more patients who suffered burns the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13 died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery today.

The death toll from the fire has now risen to 10.

The deceased were identified as Zahirul Islam Kuti, 32, Motaleb Hossain, 45, Solaiman, 10, and Golam Rabbi, 11.

The four persons breathed their last at different times while being treated at the intensive care unit and post-operative ward, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Zahirul and Motaleb had 65 percent and 95 percent burns on their bodies respectively while Solaiman suffered 80 percent burns and Rabbi had 90 percent burns on his body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Twenty-three patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.

Related topic:
Gazipur gas cylinder explosionGazipur cylinder fire incident
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

gas cylinder blast

Gazipur fire: Two more die, death toll now five

1d ago
Gazipur cylinder fire incident

Gazipur cylinder fire: Death toll rises to 3

1d ago
Gazipur cylinder fire incident

One victim of Gazipur cylinder fire incident dies

3d ago
gas cylinder blast

Gazipur cylinder fire: Another victim dies

2d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবন্তিকার ‘আত্মহত্যা’: আম্মান ২ দিন, দ্বীন ইসলাম ১ দিনের রিমান্ডে

আসামিদের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

একীভূতকরণে এক্সিম ও পদ্মা ব্যাংকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification