Gazipur fire: Death toll now 16 as another dies

Sun Mar 24, 2024 09:50 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 09:51 AM

Another person who was inujred in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire on March 13 died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early today.

The death toll from the fire now stands at 16.

Lalon Mia, 24, a garment worker, breathed his last around 3:00am at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had 45 percent burns on his body, he said.

On Wednesday, Lalon's mother-in-law also succumbed to injuries.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

