Gazipur cylinder fire: Death toll now 11 as boy dies after sister

Another child injured in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire succumbed to his injuries at the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this evening.

The victim, Tawhid, 7, a resident of the labour colony in Gazipur's Kaliakair, died while receiving treatment around 7:00pm, resident surgeon Dr Tariqul Islam told The Daily Star.

With his death, the death toll from the incident has increased to 11.

Tawhid had 80 percent burns, added the doctor.

His uncle Md Azad said his parents Md Sajal and Sumaiya Akhter hailed from Mymensingh's Fulbaria upazila.

On Saturday, Tawhid's younger sister Tayeba, 3, died at the burn institute with 90 percent burns.

Tawhid's father Md Sajal is a driver by profession and his mother is a homemaker.

At the time of the incident, the children were playing on the street in front of their house.

A fire broke out on a gas cylinder that spread instantly on Wednesday at a labour colony in Gazipur's Kaliakair injuring at least 36 people.