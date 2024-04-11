5 short books you can read and finish on Eid day

Here is a list of 5 short and swift books for fellow bookworms (people who would much rather stay in than socialise) to nestle in with on this Eid day.

The Little Prince

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Richard Howard (Translator)

Harcourt Inc., 2000

A beloved classic addition to kickstart this list, The Little Prince is a fable that has been treasured by many since its publication. To this day, this heartwarming short story proves to be a comfort read and a humbling eye-opener, all at once. It tells the chronicles of a young pilot who travels from planet to planet, encountering different inhabitants and internalising valuable lessons along the way. On such a journey, he meets a stranded aviator, a remarkable little fellow, and soon ensues the story of one profound adventure. Be sure to pick this book up if you fancy a pleasant trip down memory lane!

Krishnokuhok

Salman Haque

Afsar Brothers, 2023

Krishnokuhok is an analogy of seven short stories, all in the vein of fantasy. Salman Haque presents a unique blend of cast and plotlines in his book, making certain to grip the readers till the end. Some of the mentionable narratives are: "Royechi Tomar Opekkhay Nes-haat", "Kongkaboti", and "Botol Bhoot". One question the book posits is "Do dreams and reality ever coincide?" and candidly, it does a fairly good job of conceptualising its themes into answers. Thus, if you are an avid reader of fantasy or like bits of whimsical elements in your reads, this book is for you.

City Under One Roof

Iris Yamashita

Berkley Books, 2023

When a severed hand and foot are found on the shore of Point Mettier, Alaska, a local teenager's discovery prompts Detective Cara Kennedy to take on the case. But it might not be the only cause for her frantic urgency. With personal reasons driving her investigation, Cara finds herself stranded in the isolated town after a blizzard shuts down the only access tunnel. Taking shelter with her in the high-rise building are all of its 205 residents, one seemingly more dubious than the other. Moreover, her investigation is further overthrown by the arrival of intimidating gang members from a nearby village. Nothing better than an atmospheric thriller to keep you turning the pages, and this novel at merely over 300 pages will help you do just that.

Earthlings

Yoko Ogawa, Ginny Tapley Takemori (Translator)

Granta Books, 2020

Earthlings by Sayaka Murata revolves around the life of Natsuki, a young girl struggling to fit into the wonted societal norms. She takes consolation in her strong affinity with her cousin Yuu and their shared conviction that they are extraterrestrial creatures assigned to study and learn about Earth. The story progresses with Natsuki herself, enveloping her journey of growing up and facing life's various hardships. It delves into topics of identity, alienation, trauma, and the yearning for belonging, all while questioning traditional ideals of normalcy and humanity. This book is perfect for your regular short, literary fiction fix.

Weird Things Customers Say in Bookshops

Jen Campbell

Constable and Robinson, 2012

And finally, a book about books/bookshops. This quirky, humorous collection of anecdotes compiled by Jen Campbell offers a delightful glimpse into the absurd, amusing, and oftentimes downright bizarre interactions that occur between booksellers and customers in bookshops around the world. From peculiar requests to offbeat observations, each story highlights the unique charm and eccentricity of bookstore culture while celebrating the love of literature that unites us all.

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a Gender Studies major and part-time writer, who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].