6 Books to add to your summer reading list

Aranyak

Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay

Mitra & Ghosh Pvt Ltd, 1976

Aranyak follows the story of Satyacharan, who, on account of his new job, moves from his urban life to one revolving around a jungle. Him and his partner, Jugalprasad, find a mutual fondness for the nature they are surrounded by. Problems arise when Satyacharan's job requires him to destroy the creation of the forest-Goddess against his own will in order for him to distribute amongst the people. As he grapples with the consequences, readers can find solace in the setting, which acts almost as an escape for all of us from the heat of this summer.

As summer rolls around and our lifestyle changes to adjust to the heat, so do a lot of our books! So here are a few books that might make a good addition to this year's summer reading list.

The Guest

Emma Cline

Penguin Random House, 2023

Emma Cline's The Guest revolves around Alex, a con artist who is down on her luck. After breaking up with her boyfriend, she ends up stranded in Long Island where she goes on to spend the final days of summer. Here, moving from summer home to summer home, Alex finds herself causing all kinds of shenanigans for upper-class people on their summer vacations.

The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Rick Rubin

Penguin Press, 2023

For a lot of us, summer is when we like to ponder, reflect and educate. The Creative Act tries to help encapsulate what it is to be an artist and to dabble in creativity. The book tries to navigate the mysteries of the art of creation while explaining how we can access and utilise this creativity through commitment and practice. The book dares its readers to surpass any and all limitations that the world presents and ride the wave of creativity to an otherworldly experience.

Happy Hour

Marlowe Grandos

Flying Books, 2020

This novel is written in the format of a diary written by Isa. The entries revolve around her and her friend Gala, detailing their travels and their adventures through New York City over the summer. With little to no money, readers get to see this pair's friendship and life evolve with their time spent in the city. As we watch them go progressively broke, we also get to see how that is not something that's going to stop either one of them.

Kobi

Humayun Ahmed

Kakali Prakashani, June 1996

In this heat, when everything feels hazy from humidity and the glaring sun, Kobi offers us a tiny pathway into a world that is wistful and mystical instead. Through the protagonist Atahar's struggle to find himself, his poetic voice, and his place in this uncompromising city, the author invites the reader along for a poignant, painful ride. As a perennially cash strapped Atahar walks endlessly across the city in characteristic Ahmed fashion (walking is a preoccupation another one of Ahmed's famous characters, Himu, shares), the month of Chaitra, its obdurate heat, the smell of burnt road and sweat—all gather together to weave a tale that accurately captures the relentlessness of summer.

Little Women

Louisa May Alcott

Roberts Brothers, 1868

Personally, this classic has always felt like the perfect read for a warm summer day. Perhaps it's nostalgia or personal preference but something about flipping through the warm, wholesome life of the March family feels like the perfect escape as we try to beat the heat. So sit back, and turn on your fans as you get to laugh, smile and cry through the evolution of the characters and their relationships.

Syeda Erum Noor is devoted to learning about the craft of writing and is an avid reader who can talk endlessly about the magic of books. Reach her on Instagram at @syedaerumnoorwrites.