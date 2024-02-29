5 mystery thriller books to look out for at and after Boi Mela

With the 2024 Amar Ekushey Boi Mela nearing its end, here are some books you can look for at the fair if you happen to visit on the last day, and even once it wraps up for the year.

Probesh Nished

Koyes Sami

Anuj Prokashon, 2024

Sanjana has killed her husband. She had not meant to kill him, but the odds never seem to be in her favour. Desperately trying to grasp the reality of her situation, she flees the crime scene, leaving her family, friends and life behind. On her way to seek refuge in a faraway land, Sanjana stumbles upon a reclusive holiday destination, Tinni's Resort. She needed a place to rest her head, and this rundown hotel was an ideal spot from the prying eyes of society. But the resort has secrets of its own, and soon Sanjana learns about the murder of a girl named Nargis, right where she was now. As the night progresses and a sinister silhouette of a woman comes close, Sanjana finds herself at life's tightrope, with one murder she did commit and another she did not.

With the 2024 Amar Ekushey Boi Mela nearing its end, here are some books you can look for at the fair if you happen to visit on the last day, and even once it wraps up for the year.

Kosmojahi

Mohammod Nazim Uddin

Batighar Prokashoni, 2024

Partly based on true events, Kosmojahi is as vague as its title ensues. But one thing is for certain, this 'Kosmojahi', whatever it is, has caused a murder. The murder of an American tourist at Cox's Bazar. Kosmojahi is intricately weaved in the events leading up to this grisly scenario and Inspector Garib-e-Newaz is determined to reach its end. This novel by Mohammod Nazim Uddin has created a buzz among readers with its name alone, so be sure to pick it up, if you too are interested in finding out the identity of Kosmojahi.

Mrittubari

Mostaque Ahamed

Anindya Prokash, 2024

A paranormal thriller, Mrittubari by Mostaque Ahamed follows the story of Miraz and Disha. Their relationship started most unconventionally, with Disha seeking shelter at Miraz's residence on a stormy evening. Out of genuine compassion, Miraz agrees to let her stay, unaware of what looms ahead of him. As their relationship advances, he discovers that Disha is coveted by Kalababa, a spectral entity from the underworld. Kalababa demands Disha's presence in the realm of death, where one must either pledge allegiance and partake in a blood ritual or face demise. With few returning from such encounters, Miraj endeavours to rescue Disha, but finds himself ensnared by Kalababa's formidable power.

Oporadher Shatkahon

Jahangir Alam

Merit Fair Prokashon, 2024

Written by an actual police officer by profession, Oporadher Shatkahon by Jahangir Alam brings about a unique perspective in the traditional genre of mystery thrillers. This story collection is entirely inspired by events and cases he has solved himself, taking on a refreshing tone in his narration. The author is honest in his recount. He candidly acknowledges the realities of police work and the challenges inherent in solving crimes. While the names and places used in it are fictional, it still remains a number one option for true crime fiends.

Ratrihoron

Muhammad Zahid Hossain

Anuj Prokashon, 2024

The second instalment in the 'Kastigo' series, Ratrihoron centres on the chronicles of OC Himadri. The small town of Alipur is reeling from a string of horrific murders targeting middle-class schoolgirls. News reports reveal that these girls have been raped and brutally killed. Not only that, forensic reports reveal that pounds of flesh from their stomachs have been replaced. The brutality of these acts raises disturbing questions, and it is up to Himadri to put a stop to this massacre.

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a Gender Studies major and part-time writer, who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].