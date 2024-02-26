Ekushey Boi Mela: Children's books and what to expect

With only a few days to go, there’s still a chance to take the younger ones to the book fair and check out the wide range of books available

Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is a joyous experience for young readers as a large section of the book fair, called Shishu Chattar, has been dedicated to them. On Fridays, the book fair is crowded by enthusiastic groups of young children accompanied by adults searching through hoards of books to take home.

If you take a look around Shishu Chattar, you'll find plenty of stalls presenting a wide range of children's books. Storybooks, educational books, heavily illustrated books, traditional and foreign folktales are in abundance at the children's section of the book fair.

With so many options available, it can be challenging to browse through all the titles. However, examining the publication details and titles can help in selecting better quality books for your young reader.

One of the first stalls that is bound to catch your eyes is the one by Mayurpankhi, a stall that dwarfs the others in size. Showcasing a diverse range of children's books, Mayurpankhi is always coming up with innovative titles during the Boi Mela month.

Tumi Jodi Akashe Takao (Mayurpankhi, 2024) is one of their latest releases at the Ekushey Boi Mela this year. The original author of the book is Eylül Şenyürek, and it features illustrations by Aleksandra Fabia. The Bangla translation has been done by AKM Atikuzzaman. The short but heavily illustrated book uses elements like the sun, moon, and birds to encourage young readers to explore the world around them. This children's book is ideal for readers between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.

Mayurpankhi is one of the few publications that are adding more children's titles to their catalogue every year, and offering a good collection of children's books.

If you're looking for children's books in both Bangla and English, they boast an excellent collection. Aat Desher, Aat Upokotha (Mayurpankhi, 2022) is a compilation of 8 folktales around the world; all stories carefully selected keeping a young audience in mind. The book has African, Australian, Brazilian, Chinese, Greece, Russian, Middle Eastern, and Spanish folktales with attractive illustrations that children can easily read and enjoy. The book is also available in English as Fables! From Around The World.

Oroi (Mayurpankhi, 2023) is another children's book by the publisher. The story follows one Oroi who loves visiting and spending her time with Purnapipi and Tinapipi. But due to COVID, her visits have been limited. After her beloved ​​Purnapipi shares a secret with her, Oroi faces the challenge of not sharing it with Tinapipi. The book, authored by Dhurba Esh and illustrated by Shreya Sen, is intended for children aged 4 to 8 years.

The Shishu Kishor Prokashona by Bangla Academy also has several titles on foreign folktales. These folktales have been edited and translated into Bengali in a manner that is suitable for a younger audience. Afrikar Rupkotha (Bangla Academy, 2017) by Shahjahan Kibria, Hutum Pyanchar Deshe by Abdun Noor, and Farasi Rupkotha (Shahitya Prakash, 2023) by Ehsan Choudhury are some collections of folktales from around the world that you can find at the Shishu Kishor Prokashona stall.

One of the newly established stalls in the Shishu Chattar is Kinder Books, this year being their second time participating in the Boi Mela.

Despite being a relatively new publication for children's books, they have come out with unique and vibrant illustrated titles this year. Last year, they had some impressive titles like Vuture Park (KinderBooks, 2023) by Mustafa Mamun, Shuoranir Shadh (KinderBooks, 2023) by Rabindranath Tagore, and Totakahini (KinderBooks, 2023) by Rabindranath Tagore—all of which marked a promising debut. This year, Adhkhana Voot (KinderBooks, 2023) by Lutfor Rahman Riton is one of their bestselling titles. Filled with whimsical rhymes about ghosts, it's ideal for children aged 10 and older.

Pebet (Ikrimikri, 2024) and Uluru (Ikrimikri, 2024) are two new releases by crowd favourite publisher Ikrimikri. Written by Shanarei Devi Shanu, Pebet follows the story of a small bird who lives on a tree in the jungle with her little ones, and must protect her little ones from the jungle cat's claws. With vibrant illustrations, Pebet is the perfect book for introducing young readers to a Manipuri folktale.

Ikrimikri stands out due to its diverse selection of titles, each featuring unique storylines crafted specifically for young readers.

One example is Pakhider Dharmoghat (Ikrimikri, 2024) by Sadika Rumon that explores the interconnectedness of humans and nature. Through captivating stories, the book educates young readers on the outcomes of neglecting our environment, and shares the importance of caring for the environment.

After conversing with multiple representatives at the children's books stalls, it became apparent that the majority of the top-selling books were either heavily illustrated storybooks or folktales. "Most young readers prefer heavily illustrated books. Those books are the ones that sell fast," said Mohammad Biplob, a sales representative at Ikrimikri.

The book fair presents a great and fun opportunity to introduce children to the world of books, and instil a reading habit among them early on. With only a few days to go, there's still a chance to take the younger ones to the book fair and check out the wide range of books available.

Usraat Fahmidah is a freelance journalist & writer. You can reach them on X @usraatfahmidah.