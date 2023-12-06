Book remedies for children from the shelves of CholPori

Every recommendation on this list is specifically aimed at allaying the common psychological ailments of childhood

How do we get kids to read? It is something we hear a lot at CholPori from parents and teachers. What's worse is, it seems this is not an age-specific issue, as adults these days also have trouble exercising their reading muscles. No age group is immune to distractions, the demands on their time, and the allure of audio-visual entertainment.

Here is a medley of antidotes, chosen carefully from CholPori's digital library. Every recommendation on this list is specifically aimed at allaying the common psychological ailments of childhood:

1. Demotivation

Korolla Shmoro'la is a collection of short stories about the bitter parts of life. The collection spans the whole spectrum of emotions from love to hate. This one's perfect to get kids talking about the negative feelings they experience from day to day, such as dejection, grumpiness, and misunderstood anxiety from watching adults fight. The book is written by Humayra Rahman Mitul, Senjuti Shonima Nadi, Zobaida Nowshin, Rifat Hasan Liju, Shihabus Siddiqin, Fahim Arif, Katerina Don and illustrated by Ishrat Jahan Shaira.

2. Low Self-Esteem

Chaya Bondhu is a book about a girl in a wheelchair who befriends a shadow and then loses her to a greater darkness. An adventure story about the discovery and harnessing of inner power, Chaya Bondhu is a good choice as a conversation starter on issues of confidence and abilities. It is written by Zobaida Nowshin.

3. Social Anxiety

Everybody Farts is an unlikely story about a little Kathal who is terrified of public humiliation. The anxiety he suffers from paralyses him, so much so that he skips school. Through encouraging young ones to ask for help, this book covers the need for healthy food habits. It also promotes the acceptance of our amazing and strange bodies. Written by Sayeef Mahmud, the book is illustrated by Sayeef Mahmud.

4. Feeling Left Out

Slow Eater is a character who eats so slowly that she misses everything and often feels left out. A book about being yourself and taking your time, this could be your pick for family reading time, as it facilitates the discussion on interpersonal differences and respect for individual styles and experiences. It is written by Zobaida Nowshin.

5. Acting Out

Won't Listen is an early reader book, written by Sayeef Mahmud, about the consequences of not heeding good advice. This is a fun way to talk about the purpose of rules and authority.

6. Bullying

Math of Wrongs explores the concept of conflict resolution and learning to be peaceful even in the middle of a fight. This one is recommended as an aid to talk about dealing with bullying and fighting. The book is written by Katerina Don and illustrated by Fahim Ahmed.

7. Screen Addiction

Shunte Ki Pao? is a speaking book—with audio—to get children to take a break from watching and get them to listen to the world around them. This is a fantastic tool to help develop Bangla reading skills and enjoy wordplay together. It is written by Zobaida Nowshin.

The Breathing Book is a meditative book to help develop curiosity, wonder, and observation. It also encourages readers to practise savouring the beauty of the here and now. In the words of Monica C Parker, author of The Power of Wonder (TarcherPerigee, 2023), "Curiosity improves our life skills, decreases bias, and increases well-being. Curious people are more empathetic, and, as with openness, they are also happier, less stressed, and more comfortable with ambiguity." The Breathing Book is written by Katerina Don.

8. Lack of attention

What If You Float? is a story about creative problem-solving skills, daydreaming, and gravity. Let your young charges' imagination soar, just like the book's character's thought experiment about how wonderful her life would be if she were floating, free from homework and school bells—or so she thought! It is authored by Shihabus Siddiqin.

9. Puberty

Chhoto Rakkhosher Boro Boi—the illustrated guide to physical and emotional changes has the little Rakkhosh answer, with humour and empathy, the uncomfortable questions adolescent boys and girls commonly have. This can be used to start important conversations about the many growing pains these adults-in-the-making experience. It is written by Zaima Hamid Zoa and Salzar Rahman.

In our age, every new year feels like a new era, as technological and medical advances continue to accelerate at an unimaginable pace (who knows what surprises 2024AI has in store for us?). But, even as things get more and more loopy, and we are a wink away from teleportation—a book is still the most amazing technology, accessible and impactful.

Katerina Don is curator at HerStory Foundation.