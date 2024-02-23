Trends in horror and graphic novels at this year’s Boi Mela

According to the publishers, the classic horror books are among their best selling novels this year

Boi Mela 2024 is underway and has created ripples across the reading community. Many authors have published their works, most notably in the romance genre. However, the jarring lack of good horror novels and graphic novels is alarming. While a few books have become viral, the question still persists if horror and graphic novels are as popular as they used to be in the past?

Let's take a closer look at the recent trends observed in horror and graphic novels at the Ekushey Boi Mela 2024.

New authors have to rely on grabbing attention through unique covers. Readers want covers which look good on social media. The more attractive the cover, the better are the chances for the book to succeed. However, the general consensus at this year's Boi Mela was the lack of attractive covers for the horror books. Some publishers showed the stark difference between the horror books and the romance books covers, the latter having beautifully illustrated jackets.

One cover which stood out was Perfume (Cholontika, 2023) by Kawser Ahmed Niloy , and coupled with its contents, the book was an instant success!

Additionally, an amazing aspect this year is the rise of female authors. Publishers at the Boi Mela noted that the majority of the Bangla horror books' readers were women. As a result, many female writers came up with their own horror novels. This was an interesting observation, and the emergence of female authors is evidence of the fascination a lot of women have with horror, and women feel finally represented in a male dominated genre.

Rumana Baishakhi's Je Meyeti Bhat Beshi Kheto (Biddaprokash, 2024) is the most talked about horror book this year. With the witty title and the scary premise, the novel has readers excited for it. Tono (Cholontika, 2023) series by Tamanna Smriti is also a popular franchise among horror lovers, and the second book was released in this year's fair.

Horror books are also immensely popular among minors, especially teenagers. There are dedicated sections for age appropriate children's horror stories. The inclusion of children's horror increased the reach of the authors, and it also allowed the little ones to venture into the world of literature.

Bhoot Dhora Songho O Onyanno Golpo (Annesha Prokashon, 2024) by Dr Muhammad Sah Hafez Kobir is a collection of short stories for children who are eager to read horror stories before bed!

Bangla literature is a treasure trove for horror lovers. From our childhood, we have been listening to stories of "shakchunnis" and "petnis". This year, the classics took the centerstage, allowing readers to know more about the lesser known horror stories by famous authors.

According to the publishers, the classic horror books are among their best selling novels this year. While times have changed, humans and their complex psychologies in those books are relevant to this day.

Classic books like Aloukik O Bhoyer Golpo (Dhaka Town Library, 2021 edition) by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay still enjoy immense popularity among horror lovers. These are not only scary but delve deep into the human psyche.

Having said all that, although graphic novels, in some places, are referred to as a genre itself, horror, suspense, and thrillers are the predominant ones in the Bangladeshi market. It was endearing to see that various publishers at the Ekushey Book Fair were quite mindful of the difference between comic books and graphic novels to begin with. When asked about graphic novels, however, only two to three of them were brought out across several stalls, with the promise that more were in the making and would be published and made available in no time.

Designing and printing a graphic novel takes time and money. Usually, there are two creators—the author and the illustrator, and sometimes the author is the illustrator. It was clearly evident that the publishing houses were aware of the popularity of this particular form.

Notable titles worth taking a look at are Antik Mahmud's Coin Toss (Dhaka Comics, 2024), Mehedi Haque and Adrian Anik's compilation of Pichash Kahini (Dhaka Comics, 2024) by its publisher Mehedi Haque, Sosemira (Graphic Bangla Publications, 2024), written by Nabil Muhtasim and illustrated by Adrian Anik.

This year, the graphic version of Swallow (UPL, 1996) by Ekushey Padak-winning Hasnat Abdul Hye has been published. Originally written in 1996, Swallow (Graphic Bangla Publications, 2024) narrates the revolutionary changes in the socioeconomic sphere of the communist countries in the contemporary context. This book is considered a milestone in Bangla fiction. The period novel transformed into an anthropomorphic graphic novel through Adrian Anik's fine illustration. Although several graphic novels from recent years are available at the book fair, this particular book is unlike the other popular genres.

Additionally, comics are gaining popularity as well. They cost less than before, are shorter, and focus on fantasy and sci-fi genres, with smart characters based in Bangladesh, and they cater to an audience, regardless of their age group. Bangla Academy witnessed the arrival of over 95 new titles within the last week, with the anticipation of more to come. This phenomenon marks an increased demand for comic books and graphic novels, as well as the publishing houses that produce them.

Besides, Ahsan Habib's Protector (Cartoon People Comics, 2024) and Mohammad Nazim Uddin and Abdullah Al Zunaed's Holien (Cartoon People Comics, 2024) are sought by readers with enthusiasm. In addition to comic and cartoon publishing houses, book publishing houses, namely Panjeree Publications Limited and Grantharajjo, have different graphic publications. There is also the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) with their Mujib series.

In conclusion, the thriving landscape of horror and graphic novels in the Bangladeshi market reflects a growing appreciation for curious and adventurous readers. Coupled with the publishers' commitment to producing more, it underscores the industry's dedication to meeting the demand. The intricate process of printing and promoting contemporary horror titles with mystic covers and designing graphic novels—involves collaboration between authors and illustrators—showcasing the deliberate effort invested by these publishing houses. The literary landscape highlights the diverse genres and forms, fostering the growth in reading preferences, and signifying a vibrant future for visual storytelling in Bangladesh.

Salwah Chowdhury is a bookworm and a creative writer. She loves the rush of thinking, reading and writing. Please follow her on Instagram @salwah_chowdhury and share any book recommendations.

Tashnuva Sumaiya Islam is a horror lover and is currently searching for spooky tales. Suggest her some at [email protected].