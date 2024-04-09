5 of your favourite iftar items as books

The youthful adventurers in the story spare no effort in unravelling a mystery that proves as elusive as the unyielding strands of jilapi, while also exploring deeper, sweeter themes such as friendship

In this holy month of Ramadan, we are here with a little pick-me-up: presenting five of your favourite iftar items as books.

Alur chop as Kutu Miya

Humayun Ahmed

Anyaprokash, 2004

Starting off the list with the classic iftar item, alur chop. You can never go wrong with alur chop, it is simply not possible. The reason Kutu Miya by Humayun Ahmed comes to mind while daydreaming about alur chop is that the titular protagonist of this book, Kutu Miya is a culinary maestro himself. He can cook you any cuisine you demand: English, Bangla, Mughal—you name it, and you would be left licking your fingers for days afterwards. The manner in which Humayun Ahmed portrays Kutu Miya in the book is no less than perfect, just like a good, wholesome alur chop.

Beguni as Deshe Bideshe

Syed Mujtaba Ali

New Age Publishers Pvt. Ltd, 1948

Okay, hear us out. There is nothing more suited for beguni than a travelogue and let me tell you why. Eggplants, aubergines or begun, call it as you may, but you cannot deny its versatile nature. It is widely known for its unique texture and deft ability of flavour absorption and is used in various cuisines unanimously as the centre focus of different staple dishes. Not only that, it is also a substantial meat substitute, which makes it accessible for all. Unless you have an allergy, in that case, our apologies. Reading Deshe Bideshe by Syed Mujtaba Ali for me was closely akin to being his one-man travel buddy, experiencing his trip through my own lens and feasting on the rich, foreign delicacies.

Piyaju as Aranyak

Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay

Mitra and Ghosh, 1939

Truth be told, it took a while to come up with a book that resonates the similar warm and fuzzy feelings as piyaju. Something to go perfectly with its firm, crispy shell and soft, flavourful innards. The quintessential comfort fritter and an unrivalled partner to pair with rainy-day tea rituals. Aranyak by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay is one such book. It is a comforting gloomy read, the one you opt for when the elements outside parallel your own inner turmoil. A tether to hold your ground, to feel the earth beneath your feet. Plus, you can always carry this book along on your cosy rainy-day cha and piyaju sessions (or post-iftar cha and piyaju sessions, you take the liberty)!

Halim as Joi Baba Felunath

Satyajit Ray

Ananda Publishers Pvt. Ltd, 1975

Another classic entry for another classic iftar item, halim, as Joi Baba Felunath by Satyajit Ray. For most of us, halim is the undefeatable winner among all the other iftar items. This lush, thick porridge made with an amalgamation of a variety of lentils and meat has won the hearts of food connoisseurs with its spicy and savoury virtues, since the dawn of time. In Satyajit Ray's widely renowned detective series, Feluda, we are introduced to our protagonist Feluda and his confidante, his cousin, Topshe. Similar to how halim needs meat to bring out its real taste, Feluda's character is also enriched by the presence of his cousin Topshe. Like two halves of a whole.

Jilapi as Raju o Agunalir Bhoot

Muhammed Zafar Iqbal

Anupam Prokashoni, 2012

And lastly, ending this listicle with a sweet treat. Jilapi, as a dessert, is very near and dear to us Bangalis, and without its addition on the iftar table, the entire spread feels incomplete. Hence, it was absolutely important to round off this list with a sugary delight of a book—a book that would encapsulate the delicious sugary swirls of Jilapi to perfection. Raju o Agunalir Bhoot by Muhammed Zafar Iqbal is one such novel. The youthful adventurers in the story spare no effort in unravelling a mystery that proves as elusive as the unyielding strands of jilapi, while also exploring deeper, sweeter themes such as friendship, young love and the importance of a found family. True to the spirit of a jilapi as a book!

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a Gender Studies major and part-time writer, who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].