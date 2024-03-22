10 books to foster gratitude and pride during Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, may these books serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path towards greater understanding, compassion, and happiness

Each of these books offers a unique perspective on faith, resilience, and identity, making them perfect companions for the reflective and introspective days of Ramadan. Whether you're seeking to deepen your spiritual connection, find solace in challenging times, or explore the intricacies of your own beliefs, these literary works provide a rich tapestry of narratives to accompany you on your journey. As the holy month of Ramadan continues, may these books serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path towards greater understanding, compassion, and happiness. This curated list of books spans a range of genres and topics, offering something for every reader looking to deepen their connection with their deen.

AS LONG AS THE LEMON TREES GROW

Zoulfa Katouh

Little Brown and Company, 2022

In the war-torn landscape of Syria, As Long As the Lemon Trees Grow tells the harrowing yet hopeful story of Salama, a young pharmacist who finds herself at a crossroads. Faced with the devastation of her country, she must choose between staying to aid the wounded and seeking safety abroad. The appearance of Kenan, a symbol of what Syria could once again become, ignites a spark of hope in the darkest of times. This novel weaves a tale of love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit, making it a poignant read for those seeking stories of strength amidst adversity.

YOU THINK YOU KNOW ME

Ayaan Mohamud

Usborne, 2023

Ayaan Mohamud's You Think You Know Me challenges readers to confront the realities of racism and discrimination through the eyes of Hanan, a young Muslim girl determined to break her silence."A closed mouth is gold" is the Somali proverb that Hanan's mother told her while she grew up in the face of racist bullies. However, the young Muslim girl can't stay silent any longer when her friend is murdered. This story is a tale of bravery and resilience in the face of discrimination, and it will leave you feeling moved and inspired. This story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of one's voice and courage in combating injustice, making it a compelling addition to any Ramadan reading list.

RAMADAN PLANNER

Dina Aziz

Cornerstone, 2024

Dina Aziz's Ramadan Planner is more than just a guide; it's a companion for those looking to enrich their Ramadan experience. With a blend of practical advice, spiritual reminders, and customisable trackers, this planner addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual facets of Ramadan preparation and observance. It encourages readers to set personal goals, reflect on their progress, and find a balanced approach to worship, self-care, and community engagement during the holy month.

DO MUSLIM WOMEN NEED SAVING?

Lila Abu-Lughod

Harvard University Press, 2013

Lila Abu-Lughod's critical examination in Do Muslim Women Need Saving? poses a provocative question that delves deep into the heart of contemporary discourse surrounding Muslim women. Through a meticulous critique of colonialist, racist, and sexist narratives, Abu-Lughod invites readers to reconsider their preconceived notions and engage with the complex realities of Muslim women's lives across the globe. This book is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in feminist perspectives, cultural relativism, and the politics of representation.

THE WEIGHT OF OUR SKY

Hanna Alkaf

Simon & Schuster, 2019

Set against the backdrop of the 1969 Kuala Lumpur race riots, The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf is a gripping narrative of survival and resilience. The protagonist, Melati, must navigate a city engulfed in violence to reunite with her mother, all while battling her own mental health struggles. Alkaf's portrayal of Melati's journey is a raw and poignant exploration of the human capacity for courage in the face of unimaginable challenges, offering readers a unique perspective on history, mental illness, and the enduring power of love.

PERSEPOLIS

Marjane Satrapi

Pantheon, 2003

Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis is a powerful graphic memoir that captures the essence of growing up in Iran during and after the Islamic Revolution. Through Satrapi's striking black-and-white illustrations and candid narrative, readers are offered a personal glimpse into the impacts of war, political upheaval, and cultural shifts on individuals and families. This memoir is a testament to the resilience of the spirit and the complexities of identity, making it an unforgettable read that resonates with readers of all backgrounds.

INTERNMENT

Samira Ahmed

‎Little Brown Books, 2019

Internment by Samira Ahmed presents a chilling dystopian future where Muslim Americans are forcibly detained in internment camps. Through the eyes of Layla Amin, the novel explores themes of resistance, love, and the fight for justice. Ahmed crafts a narrative that is both a cautionary tale and a rallying cry, urging readers to reflect on the importance of standing up against oppression and advocating for the rights of all individuals. Internment is a compelling and timely read that underscores the value of empathy and solidarity.

ONCE UPON AN EID

Edited by S.K. Ali and Aisha Saeed

Harry N. Abrams, 2021

Once Upon an Eid is a joyful celebration of Eid, told through a collection of short stories by some of the most talented Muslim authors today. Each story brings to life the diverse ways Eid is celebrated around the world, highlighting themes of family, friendship, and the simple joys of the holiday. Curated by S.K. Ali and Aisha Saeed, this anthology is a heartwarming read that captures the spirit of Eid and the universal themes of love and community.

LOVE FROM A TO Z

S.K. Ali

Simon & Schuster, 2020

In Love from A to Z, S.K. Ali tells the story of Adam and Zayneb, two teenagers navigating the complexities of life, love, and identity. As they both deal with personal challenges, their paths cross in Doha, Qatar, leading to a story of connection and understanding. Ali masterfully explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of writing one's own story, making this novel a touching and inspiring read for young adults and the young at heart.

SECRETS OF DICINE LOVE

A. Helwa

Naulit Publishing House, 2020

Secrets of Divine Love by A. Helwa is a profound exploration of Islamic spirituality, drawing on the Qur'an, Hadith, and the wisdom of Muslim scholars to guide readers on a journey of faith and self-discovery. This book invites readers to delve deeper into their relationship with Allah, offering insights into the spiritual heart of Islam. Through a blend of theology, poetry, and personal reflection, Secrets of Divine Love encourages readers to embrace a more compassionate, understanding, and devoted practice of their faith.

Kazi Raidah Afia Nusaiba is an aspiring writer and a student at Independent University, Bangladesh. Reach out to her at [email protected].