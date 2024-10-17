Shakib returning today for Test swansong

After a lot of speculation and drama, ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to Bangladesh today to play his final Test -- the first Test of a two-match series against South Africa in Mirpur from October 21 to 25.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board official yesterday confirmed to The Daily Star that Shakib will start training alongside the rest of the squad tomorrow.

The former Awami League lawmaker had expressed his desire to play his final Test in Mirpur, prior to the Kanpur Test in India last month, but with a murder case filed against him with a Dhaka police station, there was not much assurance provided initially from authorities back home.

However, the environment changed considerably since a public apology from Shakib on Facebook last week, with both the youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud and the Bangladesh Cricket Board showing a more welcoming approach, eventually culminating in Shakib being named in the 15-member squad for the opening Test which was announced yesterday.

Selector Hannan Sarkar informed that they have picked Shakib only for the first Test, and not for the second Test, which will start in Chattogram on October 29.

"We all know that Shakib will retire from the Mirpur Test. There is nothing more about the second Test," Hannar told The Daily Star yesterday.

Later, in a video message, Hannan expressed hope that the talismanic all-rounder, who has served Bangladesh for more than 18 years, would make his mark in his farewell Test.

"We know that there was a government issue as well as an issue of the cricket board. We tried to take clearance from everywhere before selecting him. When the cricket board gives clearance that a player is available, then we make the selection procedure," Hannan said. "It's a matter of great joy that such type of a cricketer can retire from Mirpur, which we also call 'home of cricket'. It's a great moment for him as a player and for the people of Bangladesh,"

It will be the first homecoming of Shakib since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

The last time Shakib came to Bangladesh was after the end of the T20 World Cup in late June but after a short stay, he left for USA on July 2.

The all-rounder then travelled to Pakistan in August to represent Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, which the Tigers won by 2-0 margin. Shakib flew from UK to India last month for a two-match Test series against the hosts, where he announced his retirement plans and spoke of his security concerns before the second Test.

The all-rounder, who played 71 Tests, scoring 4609 runs and taking 246 wickets so far, left India for the USA after a 2-0 defeat in the Test series.