Shakib gets further assurance over farewell Test

Sports adviser Asif Mahmud has said he does not think there is any obstacle to Shakib Al Hasan coming to Bangladesh to play his last Test against South Africa, beginning in Dhaka on October 21.

The sports adviser said this at a press conference in Mirpur following a visit to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"There should not be any obstacle in (him) coming or going out of the country. That is as far as I know. The law ministry can explain the legal aspect. I am neither an expert nor in charge of the ministry," he said.

When asked whether there has been any discussion with the law ministry in this regard, the sports adviser replied, "We have also spoken with the ministry of law. Asif Nazrul sir has already said that if his involvement is not found in the preliminary investigation, his name will be omitted from the case."

Shakib, slapped with a murder case over the death of a person during the July uprising, has recently made an apology to the countrymen for being silent during the movement, urging countrymen to come to bid him a Test farewell, in a social media post.

"It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the safety of every citizen. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure the security of the cricket team as well. We will make sure of that," Asif Mahmud said, adding that there may be emotional outburst from public due to Shakib's involvement with the former 'fascist government'.

"I think that emotion definitely has a place. Since there was a big movement and Shakib was involved with the previous fascist government. However, he cleared his stance in his post. I think there is definitely a place for passion," the adviser said.

There have been protests against Shakib returning to the country around the Mirpur stadium over the last two days.