Shakib’s 20-ball fifty marks career-best strike-rate

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan lit up the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Sunday, smashing a 20-ball half-century -- his joint-fastest in T20s -- for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their Caribbean Premier League clash against St Lucia Kings.

Shakib's 26-ball 61 was laced with five sixes and as many fours, propelling the Falcons to 204 for four. The 37-year-old equalled his previous fastest fifty, scored in 20 balls for Rangpur Riders against Khulna Tigers in last year's Bangladesh Premier League. This time, however, he bettered his strike-rate record, finishing with 234.61 compared to his earlier best of 222.58 in the BPL.

Despite Shakib's fireworks, the night ultimately belonged to New Zealand's Tim Seifert, who produced a sensational 53-ball 125, featuring nine sixes and 10 fours. His onslaught overshadowed Shakib's effort and powered St Lucia Kings to a commanding six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

With the ball, Shakib endured a tough outing. The left-arm spinner went wicketless, conceding 32 runs in his two overs. Seifert, in particular, punished him severely, plundering 24 runs in Shakib's second over -- the final of the Powerplay -- with three fours and two sixes, after already hitting him for a six in the fourth over of the innings.

Following the defeat, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons sit third on the CPL table with seven points, behind leaders Trinbago Knight Riders and second-placed St Lucia Kings, having managed three wins from eight matches.

