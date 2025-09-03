Litton goes past Shakib with record fifty, joins Mahmudullah at six-hitting summit

Litton Das scored his 14th T20I half-century to surpass Shakib Al Hasan for most fifties by a Bangladesh player during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the Netherlands in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh captain hammered a 46-ball 73, laced with six fours and four sixes, to achieve the feat. He had drawn level with Shakib in the first match of the series but now stands alone at the top after his latest innings.

But that wasn't all. Litton's knock also saw him catch up with Mahmudullah Riyad for the most sixes hit by a Bangladesh player in T20Is. Both batters now share the record with 77 sixes each, though Litton achieved the feat in significantly fewer matches -- 110 compared to Mahmudullah's 141.

Litton is also Bangladesh's most successful T20I captain (amongst skippers who have led at least 10 matches). Under his captaincy, the Tigers have won 10 matches in 19 outings, with one match ending in a no result, giving the 30-year-old a win percentage of 52.63.