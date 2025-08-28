Shakib’s Antigua falter, but stay on top of CPL table

Shakib Al Hasan's Antigua and Barbuda Falcons suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, but still remained on top of the Caribbean Premier League table.

After being asked to bat first, Shakib scored 13 off 14 deliveries as Antigua posted 146 for seven in 20 overs. The modest target was easily chased down by Trinbago, with an unbeaten 46-ball 55 from opener Alex Hales and a 45-ball 60 from Keacy Carty guiding them over the line with eight balls to spare.

Although Shakib ended up on the losing side, it was the first time the all-rounder bowled his full quota of four overs in the six CPL matches he has played. He returned figures of one for 25 in four overs, providing Antigua with the breakthrough by dismissing Trinbago opener Colin Munro in the fourth over.

Despite the defeat, Antigua remain on top of the table with three wins, three defeats, and one no result in seven games.