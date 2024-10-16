Shakib included as BCB announces squad for first SA Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-member squad today for the first Test against South Africa, starting on October 21, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu-led selection panel dropped pacer Khaled Ahmed, who was part of the two-match Test series in India, as they reduced the 16-member squad.

Amid all the speculation regarding Shakib Al Hasan's last Test in Mirpur, the selection panel included the all-rounder for the Mirpur Test which is set to be his final match in the format. Shakib is set to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana.