Sports fraternity sends prayers for Uttara jet crash victims

Sporting bodies and athletes from various disciplines have expressed profound grief over the tragic air crash at the Milestone College premises in Uttara today, and have extended their prayers for those affected.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft crashed into the college premises in the afternoon today. At least one person has died in the tragedy, and over 100 people have suffered injuries.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed its condolences in a press release which read," The Bangladesh Cricket Board is deeply shocked at the casualties from the tragic air crash near Milestone College in Dhaka. The BCB extends deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our prayers and thoughts go out to all those affected in this devastating incident."

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Tabith Awal also expressed solidarity with the affected families in a media release.

"We are deeply shocked and devastated to hear about the unfortunate event in Milestone School in Uttura. Our thoughts and prayers are for all those children who have lost their lives. We also pray for the recovery of all injured.

"At this moment in time we would like to express our solidarity with all the members of the affected families and with members of the Bangladesh Air Force," read the release.

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das took to social media to send prayers for the affected.

"Prayers and heartfelt thoughts go out to everyone affected by the Uttara Milestone School & College incident. May peace, healing, and strength find their way to the victims and their families," he posted on his official Facebook page.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said he was heartbroken at the incident.

"What has happened and is happening right now is incredibly sad. Our hearts are breaking apart, we are devastated," Tamim wrote on Facebook while also requesting the media to blur the faces of the children who suffered burns and other injuries.

"They are our children. All of our prayers go out to them," he added.