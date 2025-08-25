Shakib becomes first player with 7000 runs and 500 wickets in T20s

Records tend to follow whenever Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan takes the field.

The 38-year-old added another milestone to his career, becoming the first cricketer to complete the double of 7000 runs and 500 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the landmark while playing for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday.

Shakib, who entered the game just one wicket shy of the landmark, dismissed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with a return catch in the 15th over, becoming only the fifth bowler in T20 history to claim 500 wickets. He did not stop there and struck twice more in his next over, removing Kyle Mayers and Navin Bidaisee to finish the match with figures of 3-11 and taking his tally to 502 career wickets.

Only four bowlers before him had crossed the 500 mark -- Rashid Khan (660), Dwayne Bravo (631), Sunil Narine (590) and Imran Tahir (554) -- but unlike them, Shakib stands apart for his pure all-round acumen. His tally of 7000-plus runs (7574) makes him the only cricketer to achieve such a double.

Bravo came closest, retiring with 6970 runs and 631 wickets, while Andre Russell is inching toward the feat with 9361 runs and 487 wickets.

Shakib's bowling effort helped restrict St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 133 for 9, a target Antigua and Barbuda chased down in 19.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. As he so often does, Shakib also contributed with the bat, coming in at No. 4 and striking two sixes and a boundary in an 18-ball 25 before being stumped. To add the cherry on top, he was adjudged the player of the match.