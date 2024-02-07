Bottom-placed Dhaka lose six on the trot 

Durdanto Dhaka lost their sixth Bangladesh Premier League match on the trot as they succumbed to a five-wicket loss against Sylhet Strikers in Mirpur yesterday.

The defeat saw Dhaka firmly placed at the bottom of the table with two points courtesy of a win in their opening fixture.

After being put into bat first, Dhaka managed to post a meagre 124 for eight. They had to go through a contrasting half in their innings as they scored 82 for the loss of one in 10 overs, courtesy of an impressive knock from Mohammad Naim and Saif Hassan who put together a 78-run stand for the second wicket.

Saif departed in the 11th over after scoring a 32-ball 41, while Naim yet again failed to capitalise on his start as he was dismissed for a 29-ball 36.

In the next 10 overs, Dhaka could manage only 42 runs and lost seven wickets.

Sylhet pacer Rejaur Raja was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 20 runs, while left-arm spinner Samit Patel picked up two.

In reply, Sylhet made hard work of their 125-run chase as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay.

An off-form Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a 25-ball 33-run knock after which Benny Howell and Ryan Burl put together a 55-run stand to make sure Sylhet went across the finish line.

Howell remained not out on a 26-ball 30, while Burl played a steady 29-ball unbeaten 31.

Dhaka pacer Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets which helped him to the top of the wicket-takers charts as he took his tally to 13, one ahead of Rangpur Riders' Mahedi Hasan, while legspinner Usman Qadir impressed with two scalps.

