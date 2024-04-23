Football
Sports Reporter
Tue Apr 23, 2024 10:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 10:54 PM

Most Viewed

Football
BCL

Fakirerpool, Wanderers return to greener pastures 

Sports Reporter
Tue Apr 23, 2024 10:33 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 10:54 PM
Fakirerpool Young Men’s Club in possession against PWD Sports Club at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on April 23, 2024. Photo: BFF

Fakirerpool Young Men's Club clinched the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) trophy with a 2-1 win over fellow title aspirants PWD Sports Club in their last match in Dhaka on Tuesday night, earning promotion to the top-flight Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The result also ensures BPL berth for Dhaka Wanderers Club, who are set to finish runners-up regardless of their outcome against BFF Elite Academy, tomorrow. Both Wanderers and PWD are on 23 points, with the former having a game in hand, but Wanderers have the edge based on their head-to-head results: a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fakirerpool arrived at the match with 24 points from 13 matches, needing a win over PWD to seal the title -- since Wanderers would have fancied their chances to topple Fakirerpool -- or requiring at least one point to get into BPL as the runners-up.

Read more

Three iconic clubs vie for top-flight re-entry

PWD, meanwhile, with 23 points from 13 matches, also had a golden opportunity to qualify for BPL with a win over Fakirerpool but they are certain to painfully remember today's performance, which saw their defenders commit unforgivable errors to gift two goals.

At the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dalim Barman gave Fakirerpool an early lead before Joyanta Lal brought PWD into the match with a brilliant header. Irfan Hossain capitalised on another defensive fumble by PWD in the last moment as Fakirerpool sealed their second BCL title after 2017.  

For PWD, their quest to bring back their glorious past by qualifying for the country's top-flight football has to wait another year despite their on-field performances in the three-way title race between the country's three historic clubs.

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh Championship LeagueBPLFakirerpool Young Men’s ClubPWD Sporting ClubDhaka Wanderers Club
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mahir Sarowar Megh: The 17-year-old designer of Durdanto Dhaka’s jersey

No increase in BPL prize money 

Three iconic clubs vie for top-flight re-entry

15h ago

Muktijoddha Sangsad relegated for first time

Heated affairs expected as BPL resumes today

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: নিহতদের স্মরণে মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন

২০১৩ সালের ২৪ এপ্রিল সাভারে রানা প্লাজা ধসে নিহত হন অন্তত ১ হাজার ১৩৮ জন শ্রমিক, আহত হন ২ হাজার ৪৩৮ জন শ্রমিক।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ থেকে কয়লা খালাস শুরু, জাহাজেই দেশে ফিরবেন সব নাবিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X