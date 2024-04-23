Fakirerpool, Wanderers return to greener pastures 

Fakirerpool Young Men’s Club in possession against PWD Sports Club at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on April 23, 2024. Photo: BFF

Fakirerpool Young Men's Club clinched the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) trophy with a 2-1 win over fellow title aspirants PWD Sports Club in their last match in Dhaka on Tuesday night, earning promotion to the top-flight Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The result also ensures BPL berth for Dhaka Wanderers Club, who are set to finish runners-up regardless of their outcome against BFF Elite Academy, tomorrow. Both Wanderers and PWD are on 23 points, with the former having a game in hand, but Wanderers have the edge based on their head-to-head results: a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win.

Fakirerpool arrived at the match with 24 points from 13 matches, needing a win over PWD to seal the title -- since Wanderers would have fancied their chances to topple Fakirerpool -- or requiring at least one point to get into BPL as the runners-up.

PWD, meanwhile, with 23 points from 13 matches, also had a golden opportunity to qualify for BPL with a win over Fakirerpool but they are certain to painfully remember today's performance, which saw their defenders commit unforgivable errors to gift two goals.

At the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dalim Barman gave Fakirerpool an early lead before Joyanta Lal brought PWD into the match with a brilliant header. Irfan Hossain capitalised on another defensive fumble by PWD in the last moment as Fakirerpool sealed their second BCL title after 2017.

For PWD, their quest to bring back their glorious past by qualifying for the country's top-flight football has to wait another year despite their on-field performances in the three-way title race between the country's three historic clubs.