Kings down Abahani in thriller to edge closer to title

Bashundhara Kings moved ever so closer to a fifth consecutive Bangladesh Premier League title with a thrilling 2-1 win against Abahani at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday.

First-half goals from Rakib Hossain and Miguel Ferreira eventually proved enough for the new powerhouse of Bangladesh football, who now have a nine-point lead over second-placed Mohammedan with only four matches left.

Rakib's ninth goal of the campaign – a tap-in from a goalmouth melee – set the hosts on their way in the fifth minute of the match.

Despite Abahani fighting hard, Ferreira doubled Kings' lead with a spot-kick after the Brazilian had been pulled down inside the box by Milad Soleimani following a quick counter-attack.

Kings saw their No 1 keeper, Anisur Rahman Zico, bloodied and subsequently replaced by Mehedi Hasan Srabon following a collision with Washington Brandao.

Dorielton then missed a glorious chance to get Kings further ahead in the stoppage time before Abahani came roaring back, with Cornelius Stewart reducing the margin following a goalmouth cross from Brandao five minutes after restart.

Abahani had further chances to equalise but Stewart blasted the ball wide of target with only Srabon to beat on 56 minutes before the goalkeeper denied Brandao with a superlative block eight minutes later.

Mohammad Hridoy hit the woodwork with a long-range effort in the stoppage time of the second half as Abahani's chances of getting a point disappeared. Abahani remained in third position with 25 points from 14 matches while Kings moved to 37.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Russel KC registered a rare victory with a 2-1 win against Fortis FC at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi. Atanda Ogungbe's 36th minute goal cancelled out Pa Omar Babou's 32nd minute opener for Fortis before Abdullah Omar Sajib scored from the spot in the 65th minute to give Sheikh Russel their third win of the campaign, taking the former champions to 14 points in eighth position. Fortis, despite the defeat, remained in sixth position with 16 points.

At the Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Bangladesh Police FC beat Rahmatganj MFS 2-0, thanks to a 72nd minute goal from Shahed Mia and an 83rd minute strike from Edward Morillo. The win consolidated Police's fourth position with 21 points while Rahmatganj remained second from bottom with 10 points.