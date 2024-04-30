Abahani in semis after crossing Fortis hurdle

Football
Title aspirants Abahani crossed Fortis FC hurdle to move into the semifinals of the Federation Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win in the fourth and final quarterfinal at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

Last season's runners-up Abahani, who struggled against Fortis this season with a defeat and a draw in the Bangladesh Premier League this season, cruised to an easy victory, thanks to sparkling performance from all four of their foreign recruits.

Brazilian forward Washington Brandao scored one and set up two for Stewart Cornelius and Jonathan Fernando while Iranian defender Milad Sheikh Soleimani put up a bold performance in the backline to disappoint Fortis FC.

The charges of Diego Cruciani got off to a sparkling start with Washington coming close to breaking the deadlock in the very second minute but his side-volley following a corner-kick went over the crossbar.

The Brazilian, however, set up Cornelius for the opener seven minutes later, teeing it up for the Grenadian, who drove to right-far corner of the goal. Washington was denied by the post in the 28th minute before doubling the lead in the stoppage time of the first half.

Fortis FC showed signs of comeback after the break but the Abahani defence held firm. Jonathan made it 3-0 in the 79th minute to ensure the Sky Blues' first win of the season over Fortis FC, who however pulled one back in the stoppage time of the second half through Sajed Hasan Jummon.

Abahani will take on Bashundhara Kings in the semifinals while defending champions Mohammedan will play against Bangladesh Police FC.

