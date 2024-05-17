Football
Football

Abahani-Mohammedan tussle for 2nd place intensifies

Photo: BFF

Abahani Limited caught up with archrivals Mohammedan in points in the Bangladesh Premier League with a massive 7-1 win over Brothers Union after the Black and Whites surrendered a two-goal lead to play out an exciting 3-3 draw against Rahmatganj MFS today.

Both ties were equally important for all four teams as while Abahani and Mohammedan are in a fight for the second position, after Bashundhara Kings confirmed its fifth consecutive title in the previous round, Rahmatganj and Brothers Union are in a fight to avoid relegation.

With their eighth victory in 16 matches, Abahani have equalled Mohammedan's tally of 29 points. However, Mohammedan retained their second position by the virtue of a better goal difference. Both teams have two matches to go in the league, including a clash against each other.

Rahmatganj, who came from two goals behind to take a 3-2 lead before conceding the equaliser in the final minute of the five-minute added time in the second half, raised their hopes of avoiding relegation with the outcome, currently in ninth spot with 12 points from 16 matches.

Bottom-placed Brothers are at high risk of relegation, with only seven points from 16 matches. The last of the 10-team table will get relegated.

In the day's other match, Chittagong Abahani played a 1-1 draw against Sheikh Russel KC.

