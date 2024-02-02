Abahani return to winning ways, Rahmatganj remain unbeaten

Six-time champions Abahani returned to winning ways in the Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, defeating Bangladesh Police FC 2-1 away at Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

The Sky Blues, who came into the match following a 2-0 loss to contemporary rivals Bashundhara Kings, faced a few challenges from a side who were completely unimpressive in the first half. Police, however, controlled possession in the second but failed to create any goal-scoring opportunities.

The game's deadlock was broken in the 12th minute when Abahani's Brazilian midfielder Jonathan Fernandes capitalised on a defensive fumble to strike from close range with a left footer.

Mohammad Ridoy then doubled the lead in the 51st minute after being assisted by Washington Brandao.

Police, with comparably better ball possession, managed to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute, courtesy of an own goal by Asaduzzaman Bablu -- who misdirected a clearance attempt after Police's Akibur Rahman struck from outside the box.

Abahani eventually left the pitch with their third victory in six matches, keeping them in third place of the 10-team table with 10 points -- one less than second-placed Mohammedan SC and five fewer than leaders Bashundhara Kings, who both played a match less than Abahani.

Meanwhile, at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society drew nil-nil against hosts Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to keep their unbeaten run intact. Based on goal-difference, Rahmatganj's sixth successive stalemate in the competition keeps them in the fifth place above Sheikh Russel.