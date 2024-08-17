BPL in limbo as Sk Jamal, Sk Russel set to miss out

Troubles for the forthcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have deepened further as two top clubs – three-time BPL champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and treble winners Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra—are seemingly set to miss the upcoming edition.

It has been learnt that Bashundhara Group, which used to sponsor both clubs, has backed out as financers, leaving the sides without a sponsor with just three days left in the transfer window.

Players and coaches of Sheikh Russel KC and Sheikh Jamal DC have confirmed that the clubs will not compete in the forthcoming season, however, no officials from Bashundhara nor from the two clubs could be reached for confirmation.

"The officials who usually handle the forming of the squad for Sheikh Russel, told us about a week ago that they won't form a squad," said a coach who was supposed to be part of Sheikh Russel's coaching staff, seeking anonymity.

National team defender Rahmat Mia, who was supposed to join Sheikh Russel from Abahani, said, "The day after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, some 20-25 players were kicked out of a Whatsapp group which was the main medium of communication among players, officials and coaches.

"Since then, we have no idea whether Sheikh Russel are going to play or not. No one from the club has officially communicated with us though some 20 to 25 players have signed contracts and have received token money ranging between Tk 5-10 lakh from the club," he said.

It has been learned that Sheikh Russel director-in-charge Ismat Jamil Akhond has been trying to form the squad after Bashundhara pulled out as sponsor but the information could not be verified as he did not respond to repeated calls and text messages from The Daily Star.

Alamgir Mollah, another defender who was supposed to join Sheikh Russel from Abahani, said, "I'm really confused. They once said they will not play, but then they said they will play but haven't taken any visible steps. They are not acting professionally."

Sheikh Jamal midfielder Atiqur Rahman Fahad, who was set to continue with the club this season, said, "Yesterday [Thursday], the club informed us that they won't form a squad."

Both clubs have a regular feature in the BPL, with Sheikh Russel breaking into top-flight football in the 2003-04 season and Sheikh Jamal returning to the top tier in 2010 and remaining there ever since.

According to BPL regulations, both Sheikh Russel and Sheikh Jamal would get demoted to the Bangladesh Championship League next season if they don't compete in this year's BPL.

Both clubs are named after sons of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brothers of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country on August 5 in the face of a massive uprising.

It has also been learned that Sheikh Jamal officials want to revert the club to its previous name, Dhanmondi Club, but could not do so this season as the club is already registered as Sheikh Jamal DC. It had adopted its current name in 2010.

Chittagong Abahani are also at risk of missing the next season as team manager Arman Aziz has failed to communicate with club high-ups since the ouster of the Awami League government.

"I will again try to communicate with them [high-ups] tonight [Friday] and if I can't, I will inform the players that Chittagong Abahani will not form a squad," said the former national footballer.

The remaining nine BPL clubs are trying to complete the players' registration formalities before the deadline though most clubs are struggling to manage the funds.

The players of Sheikh Russel and Sheikh Jamal are searching for new teams and many of them have reached out to Brothers Union manager Amer Khan.

"How many players can we sign? I think all clubs should play this season without foreign players and accommodate those 50-60 players," said Amer, who is also a BFF executive committee member.