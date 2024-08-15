FIFA rules out BPL transfer window extension

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) outfits must complete their players' registration formalities by the existing deadline of August 19, as FIFA did not agree to extend the transfer window of the country's top-tier domestic competition.

Following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid the student-led protests on August 5, the premises of a few clubs like Abahani, Sheikh Jamal DC, and Fortis FC were vandalised by miscreants.

Clubs such as Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel KC, Rahmatganj MFS, and Brothers Union verbally requested Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to extend the players' registration window, citing possible changes to their respective executive committees as well as difficulties in contacting their donors.

BFF thus officially requested the relevant department of FIFA to extend the transfer window, considering the current situation in Bangladesh, but the world football's governing body responded negatively.

"They told us that it is not possible to extend the deadline for player transfers once the window has been opened. We have already informed all participating clubs verbally about FIFA's decision. Now, all clubs must complete their players' registrations by August 19," said BFF competition manager Zaber Bin Taher Ansari.

The players' registration window for BPL opened on June 1, with only Abahani having officially completed the registration of 14 players as of Wednesday.