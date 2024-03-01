Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri Mar 1, 2024 05:35 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:12 PM

In Pictures: Fans turn up in thousands for BPL final

BPL fan
Fans flock to Mirpur for the BPL final. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Fans in thousands have made their way to the capital's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today to witness the final of the 10th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Supporters of Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal have been arriving at the venue since noon, many draped in their respective team's jersey, waving their flag and some even getting face painting with the names of their favourite players.

Similar to the previous three knockout fixtures, tickets have been scarce. But that has hardly dampened the enthusiasm of the fans who are growing in number as the start of the match draws closer.

Here is a look at the fans in Mirpur for the final through the lenses of The Daily Star's Firoz Ahmed:

Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
