Row, Row, Row your Kayak at Uttara’s Diabari

Bogged down and with distractions every other second, we millennials, or members of Gen Z, have not experienced many activities outside of restaurant hopping and the occasional trips to the outskirts of Dhaka. Shrouded in indecisions and a lack of options, there has always been a need for extracurricular activities that we did not know we desperately needed. With that in mind, BD Kayaking has emerged as a unique escape for youngsters and adults of all ages.

Nestled in Uttara's Diabari, this kayaking spot has been garnering rave reviews on a daily basis. What sets it apart? The affordable thrill of rowing through the lake during a lazy sunset, with a stunning view of Dhaka's Metrorail, is a combination that has captivated many.

Imran, a recent graduate, shares, "It's a breath of fresh air, especially when you're tired of the constant car honking. I visited with friends and was spellbound by the experience."

How to get there?

It does not matter if you live in Agargaon, Mirpur, Farmgate, or Motijheel. If you live near the Metrorail, you can hop on the train and wait until you reach the Uttara Centre Station in under half an hour. Find the kayaking spot near Pillar number 173.

Ashiqur, a college student, explains, "I live in Mirpur 11; it literally took me 10 minutes to get here thanks to Metro. It is that easy."

What to expect?

BD Kayaking offers a variety of options including two-seater and three-seater kayaks, all at a pocket-friendly price. For just Tk 100, you can enjoy a 30-minute session or opt for an hour of serene river views for Tk 150.

Given its newfound popularity, particularly at sunset, we recommend arriving early to avoid wait times of 40 minutes to an hour.

For those who prefer a shorter wait, choosing a three-seater kayak is a smart move, as these lines tend to move faster—making it an ideal choice for groups.

Photo: K Tanzeel Zaman

Once you have purchased your ticket, stay attentive as the staff announces numbers.

One of the patrons, Nishat, says, "It's easy to miss your turn in the lively atmosphere. You have to be attentive when they call out your token number."

She goes on to say, "Use the waiting time to familiarise yourself with the safety regulations provided, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience."

Is it safe?

The kayaks are sturdy and able to bear the weight of the occupants as they are constructed from a mix of fibre glass and other materials.

When it's your turn, a life vest will be given to you, and you will be led to your kayak. It is recommended, therefore, to inspect the paddles and vest before getting on the boat.

Getting into and out of the kayak is the most exhilarating aspect of the adventure. So, BD Kayaking provides an alluring haven in the middle of the city, perfect for weekend adventures or resting after a long day at work.

Bonus

Consider grabbing a meal at the adjacent restaurant if there is a long queue for your turn. Perfectly positioned next to the kayaking dock, the eatery offers a delightful dining experience with panoramic lake views. Each table is cleverly set up along a branching boardwalk, ensuring diners enjoy unobstructed water vistas while eating.

BD Kayaking offers a delightful combination of water activities and scenic dining. Ideal for both groups and solo adventurers, it provides affordable kayaking options, complemented by the convenience of a nearby restaurant serving various dishes with beautiful lake views. Whether paddling at sunset or enjoying a meal on the boardwalk, it's a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the city's natural beauty.