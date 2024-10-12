Where to catch the beats and bhog: Dhaka's top Durga Puja pandals

The air is thick with the beats of the dhak, the scent of flowers and dhup, the aroma of bhog, and the buzz of people in their finest new clothes that have been waiting all year to be worn. Durga Puja in Dhaka is more than a religious festival, it's a citywide celebration that brings everyone together.

Upon Durga's arrival, a familiar street corner, neighbouring colony, a quiet parking lot, or an abandoned open field turn into pandals overnight, adorned with lights and colours, ready to welcome the goddess. Whether you are strolling through the street pandals or gathering with friends at a temple, there are a few key spots in Dhaka that you simply cannot miss.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Dhakeshwari Temple Durga Puja

As one of the oldest, Dhakeshwari holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. From the first chant on Mahalaya to the final aarti on Bijoya Dashami, each day is filled with rituals that have been followed for generations.

The temple, adorned with intricate detail, glows with shimmering lights and flowers, both inside and out, creating an atmosphere that feels sacred amidst the hustle of the city.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Dhakeshwari temple's deep-rooted authenticity, historical value, and no over-the-top display attract people from all over the country to pay their respects to the goddess. The crowd swells during Bijoya Dashami, with people eager to witness the final moments of the festival.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Banani Puja Mandap

Starting from eco-friendly decor to a bold artistic concept, the Banani Puja Mandap set in Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Park, has become renowned for offering thoughtfully exhibited themes on Durga Puja each year. It carries an air of sophistication and aesthetic value that draws crowds from all over the city.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

This year, the theme has embraced the purity of white, from the intricately designed idol to the entrance, white dominates the mandap, creating a painstakingly beautiful and ethereal atmosphere. Yet, it's not just about aesthetics, the organisers made a conscious decision to reduce the cost of the festivities this year and donate the saved funds to flood victims.

People flock here to take part in what has become one of Dhaka's most vibrant and visually striking Durga Puja celebrations.

Shankhari Bazar

Shankhari Bazar Durga Puja offers a fascinating Puran Dhaka experience, where the charm lies in its raw and vibrant atmosphere, and most importantly in its authenticity. The narrow lanes and winding streets of Shankhari Bazar turn into a bustling festival ground with multiple pandals perched above the crowds, allowing people to flow underneath.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Puja mandaps in Shankhari Bazar are not grand like in other parts of the city but what makes this place stand out is its deep connection with the local community. Locals, who have been organising Durga Puja for generations, bring their unique touch to the festival.

As you wander through the decorated alleys of Shankhari Bazar, the sound of laughter, music, dhak and casual conversations blend with the scent of fried snacks, dhup and flowers will provide you with an experience like no other.

Khamarbari Puja Mandap

Khamarbari Puja Mandap, located beside the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB), offers an intriguing fusion of tradition and grandeur that makes it a must-visit spot during Durga Puja. Every year the mandap stands out with its intricately designed entrance, architectural interior, and the beauty of its idol, creating a spiritual yet welcoming ambience for both devotees and visitors.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

The true charm of this mandap, however, comes alive at night, as the lighting transforms the entire space into a mesmerising spectacle with glowing colours highlighting the fine details of the pandal.

Whether you are drawn towards the beauty of the idols or the vibrant atmosphere, Khamarbari is a spot that offers both a visual treat and an enchanting experience of the city's Durga Puja spirit.

Ramna Kali Mandir

Durga Puja at Ramna Kali Mandir, near Suhrawardy Udyan, carries an aura of both heritage and devotion. Every year, like other temples, Ramna Kali Mandir is adorned with elaborate decorations, but there's a certain authenticity that runs through everything, from the idol of Durga to the rituals that are followed to the letter, preserving the temple's centuries-old customs.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Drawing in devotees and curious onlookers from all over Dhaka, a small fair springs up around the temple grounds, which offers everything from puja essentials, and sweet delicacies to children's toys creating an experience that blends spirituality with joyful celebration. The temple is more than just a place of worship, it serves as a reminder of the unity that goes beyond the boundaries of religions and cultures.