4 underrated honeymoon destinations for intimate adventures!

Locations like the picturesque streets of Paris and the sun-kissed beaches of the Maldives beckons romance. However, some locations do not always offer the privacy and comfort you might be looking for. Here are 4 underrated locations for newlyweds that offer adventure and romance for their honeymoon.

Photo: Collected / Tânia Mousinho / Unsplash

Santorini, Greece

Greece is a well-liked travel destination but often the island of Santorini does not receive the attention it merits. Its famous white-washed homes, charming villages perched on cliffs, and magnificent sunsets create a romantic ambience ideal for romance-seeking couples.

One of Santorini's most romantic beaches is Eros Beach. Situated on the south coast, it's close enough to Vlychada Beach to be combined with it frequently as one coastline. The characteristic black, pebbly sand of Santorini is there, but it is backed by stark white cliffs in this location.

It's a remote and peaceful location, situated approximately 10 km from Fira at the end of a dusty track with no public transit lines passing through. For more privacy, the Heart of Santorini is a location not too well-known. It is a hole in the side of a rock that resembles a heart and a picturesque scene that beautifully frames views of the caldera.

To locate it, go west from Megalochori village and take the trail that leads to the little Chapel of Agios Nikolaos.

If you are feeling adventurous you can opt for the Santorini Cable Car rides that give you fantastic views between Fira and the Old Port, book a boat tour of the Santorini caldera and take a swim, enjoy the sunset and sunrise from the village of Oia at locations including the Akrotiri Lighthouse, Franco's Café in Pyrgos, and Skaros Rock near Imerovigli.

Photo: Collected / Leonel Heisenberg / Unsplash

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is frequently ranked among the most attractive cities in the United States. Taking a stroll hand in hand through the French Quarter's cobblestone lanes, which are dotted with vibrant, old buildings, cutting-edge art galleries, modest bakeries, and upscale eateries close to Charleston's Waterfront Park, is bound to make your honeymoon filled with loving memories.

The Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is also a romantic location where you can walk through the intentionally over sewn gardens and swamp lands covering over 460 acres of gardens. You can opt for a guided tour across the historic garden or a tram tour and learn about the natural life.

Photo: Collected / Fatih Yürür / Unsplash

Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey is filled with the rich history of the Ottoman Empire and is graced with romantic experiences for couples. The country has something for everyone.

A spa day together is always romantic and a Turkish bath is a necessary self-care activity before the stresses of married life start to get to you. Istanbul offers well over a dozen renowned hammams where guests can experience centuries-old Turkish spa treatments. Although not many traditional hammams in Istanbul have Turkish baths for couples, the Suleymaniye Bath is one of the few that does.

If you are a couple who enjoy historical sites, Istanbul offers strolls while exploring three of the most significant historical sites in the city all of which are conveniently located close to one another on foot: Topkapi Palace, the Blue Mosque, and the Hagia Sophia Museum.

With its enormous dome and four tall minarets, the Hagia Sophia dominates the skyline of Istanbul. With its gilded interiors embellished with texts from the Quran and walls covered in magnificent Christian mosaics, you can stroll together and wonder at this pinnacle of Byzantine architecture.

Additionally, in Istanbul, witnessing the sunset might be among the most treasured experiences for newlyweds. The sun sets over the city's recognisable skyline, which is made up of hills, minarets, and domes. Just before the sky turns black, the surface of the Bosporus Strait shimmers like liquid gold, with city and boat lights illuminating the landscape. Excellent locations on Istanbul's hillsides to witness sunsets include Camlica Hill and Pierre Loti Hill.

You can also go to Basilica Cistern to escape the summer heat and walk through the marble columns of Constantinople's ancient reservoir, enjoy a romantic island escape at The Princes' Islands, enjoy a morning tea date at ​​Tarihi Çınaralti in Istanbul's Asian side overlooking the Bosporus Strait, and walk through the gardens of Beylerbeyi Palace.

Photo: Collected / Thierry Lemaitre / Unsplash

Bruges, Belgium

One of the world's most underappreciated locations for honeymoons is Bruges, home to the breath-taking "Lake of Love." Situated in the southern region of Bruges, Minnewater, often known as the Lake of Love, is a rectangular lake encircled by trees and connected to the Minnewaterpark.

Legend has it that the lake was named for a young woman named Minna who was in love with a soldier from a neighbouring kingdom. Due to social conditions, Minna's family did not allow her to marry the soldier. So, she ran away and hid in the area surrounding the lake.

As a heart-breaking tale of love, Minna passed away due to exhaustion in the arms of her beloved soldier. A local tradition came into being from the tragic romance between Minna and the soldier stating that walking across the lake bridge with your significant other will provide you eternal love.

Even if you are not ready to walk across the Lovers' Bridge, this location provides ideal romance for newlyweds — sunsets and sunrises, the lake waters graced by swans. Consider taking a chocolate-making lesson in the charming town of Ghent, which is located just east of Brussels, to add even more sweetness to your honeymoon.

You may also go on a bicycle tour through the Flemish countryside in Ghent, stopping at a local cafe for lunch or take a sunset cruise for two around the city's canals and waterways.

These locations are great for fanning the flames of romance because they offer the ideal environment for love to blossom, complete with breath-taking scenery and quiet time spent together. Filled with wildlife and history, these locations promise good memories and a good start to any marriage.