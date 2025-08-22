9 NBFIs staring at liquidation

Nine non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) out of a total of 35 are likely to be liquidated in the interest of depositors, making it the first such incident in the financial sector.

The nine NBFIs are: FAS Finance, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company, Premier Leasing, Fareast Finance, GSP Finance, Prime Finance, Aviva Finance, People's Leasing and International Leasing.

The NBFIs accounted for as much as 52 percent of the sector's total defaulted loans of Tk 25,089 crore at the end of last year, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

"Those nine NBFIs will be liquidated -- the government has given its opinion in principle," BB Governor Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Star.

The liquidation process, which will take place under the Finance Company Act 2023, may begin next month.

As per the act, with the approval of the government, the BB can apply to the High Court for the liquidation of any finance company that fails to repay its accepted deposits, loans, borrowings or liabilities, notwithstanding anything contained in the Companies Act.

"We are moving forward with this only to protect the depositors," he said, adding that returning the NBFIs' customers' deposits will be the priority.

The liquidation will take place through legal procedures and the central bank will appoint liquidators, Mansur said, adding that more than nine NBFIs may be liquidated eventually.

As much as 73.5 percent of the sector's bad loans at the end of last year are concentrated among 12 NBFIs, BB data shows.

Earlier in January, the banking regulator identified 20 NBFIs with ailing financial health, including high defaulted loans, and placed them in the 'red' category.

The 20 NBFIs are: CVC Finance, Bay Leasing, Islamic Finance, Meridian Finance, GSP Finance, Hajj Finance, National Finance, IIDFC, Premier Leasing, Prime Finance, Uttara Finance, Aviva Finance, Phoenix Finance, People's Leasing, First Finance, Union Capital, International Leasing, BIFC, Fareast Finance and FAS Finance.

The BB wrote to the 20 NBFIs asking them to explain why their licences should not be cancelled within 15 working days.

Of the 20 NBFIs, nine have been initially selected for liquidation as their response were found to be unsatisfactory.

"Not all of their plans were acceptable," said Mansur, also a former economist of the International Monetary Fund.

The Daily Star could not reach the NBFIs as most are running without managing directors or chief executive officers and some are run by independent directors.