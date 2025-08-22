DUCSU polls: History rewritten with record number of women candidates

For the first time in its history, the Ducsu polls will see the highest number of women vying for top positions, marking a significant shift in a space long dominated by men.

The last time the Dhaka University Central Students' Union had a female vice president was 59 years ago, and a female general secretary 62 years.

"After so many years women are contesting for vital posts. This time we're ready to face anything that comes our way – we will not move from our places." — Adity Islam AGS candidate

Despite Ducsu's pivotal role in defending students' rights, women's participation in its electoral process has remained very low -- until now.

This year, five women are running for the VP post, another is contesting for GS, and four female candidates are in the race for assistant general secretary.

However, the panels of Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Islami Chhatra Andolan did not nominate any woman for the top three posts.

According to former student leaders and historians of student politics, more women are contesting the three posts than in the polls held in 2019 and 1990.

In addition, at least 54 women are running for other posts in the polls slated for September 9.

This surge in female candidacy reflects a broader awakening among students demanding more inclusive representation.

Meanwhile, at least 48 percent of the 39,775 voters in this year's Ducsu polls are women.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mohammed Hannan, author of several books on the history of student-led movements, said, "This is unprecedented. This is the first time two [later increased to five] women are contesting for the vice-president post, with another vying for the general secretary post."

He noted that women's active participation in the July mass uprising was remarkable, and the surge in female candidates in the upcoming Ducsu election reflects that.

"It's important to note that these women candidates are not here because of sympathy or tokenism. Many of them are formidable contenders who have earned their place through dedication and meaningful contributions."

Asked why many leading student organisations rarely include women in their electoral panels, Hannan said, "These organisations simply lack women in their leadership ranks. That absence is reflected in their candidate selections."

THE WOMEN CANDIDATES

At least 35 women are in nine panels contesting this year's Ducsu polls, with many others vying independently.

Former Student Against Discrimination spokesperson Umama Fatema is contesting for the VP post from the independent "Swatantra Shikkharti Oikya" panel, which has five more female candidates.

Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Emi is vying for the same position from the Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote's "Pratirodh Parshad" panel, which nominated 11 women -- the highest in this election.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's panel "Ducsu for Change" nominated Sabina Yasmin as GS, the panel's lone female candidate.

"Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad", a panel of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, nominated Ashrefa Khatun for the AGS post, with five other women running for other posts in the panel.

Independent platform "DU First" nominated Fateha Sharmin Anne for AGS. Two other women are contesting from the panel.

In the last Ducsu election in 2019, one independent female candidate contested for the VP post, while two women ran for the GS post.

That year, two women each from Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Andolan panels, and four from Islami Chattra Shibir's panel also contested.

In contrast, none of the 21 panels in the 1990 election fielded any women candidates for the top two positions, according to "Bangladesher Chhatra Andolner Itihas: Ershader Somoykal" written by Hannan.

Earlier in 1962, Matia Chowdhury was elected Ducsu GS, and in 1966, Mahfuja Khanom was elected VP.

VOICES OF CHANGE

Speaking about this historic participation of women, VP candidate Umama Fatema said it was the July uprising that gave them the courage to contest.

"Women came forward [during the movement] with all their courage. I have joined the polls with that same confidence."

She said that if elected, she will work against partisan politics. "I'll work for a politically conscious and academically sound campus."

Among her other pledges were introducing a teachers' evaluation by students, redesigning the syllabus, and increasing classroom facilities.

Sheikh Tasnim Afrose Emi, running for VP from Pratirodh Parshad, said, women have been neglected since the foundation of the university.

"I fought for women from the very first day I came to the campus. When the provost of female dormitories decided not to give seats to married students, I raised my voice against it. I worked till the provosts of five female dormitories were bound to cancel the order. It is with the same rigor that I will fight for the rights of all female students.

"Though each panel has men and women contesting, it's us females that face the social media trial and bullying."

Adity Islam, who is running for AGS from the leftist alliance panel "Aparajeyo Ekattor-Adommo Chobbish," said as a woman, she felt a responsibility to fight for others.

She added, "After so many years, women are contesting for vital posts. This time we're ready to face anything that comes our way -- we will not move from our places .... This is a proud moment for us women. After the uprising, we're proving our abilities again. We don't need sympathy or tokenism. We are capable. I'll work to make this campus a free space for women again.

"In this male-dominated society, we have to fight for everything. But through this election, I want to prove that even a fair candidate without political backing can serve their fellow students. I will work to increase the research budget and help make every student in this university an asset to the nation."

Ducsu for Change's Sabina Yasmin, who is running for GS, said the July uprising was her source of inspiration. "This July movement has given us courage; we're no longer afraid."

Her pledges include ensuring nutritious food on campus and tackling the accommodation crisis. "I'll introduce a one-seat and one-table per student system."

She also promised to work to increase research budgets.