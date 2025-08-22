462 candidates cleared for Ducsu, 1,108 for hall polls

With nominations submitted and scrutinised, Dhaka University authorities yesterday unveiled the draft list for Ducsu and hall union candidates.

According to it, 462 candidates are eligible to contest for 28 Ducsu posts. Of the 509 nominations, 47 were found faulty after scrutiny.

Meanwhile, 1,108 candidates were declared eligible to run for posts in 18 hall unions.

Cancelled nominations can be appealed by tomorrow (August 23), while candidates may withdraw from the race by August 25. The final list will be published on August 26.

Formal campaigning will begin later that day and continue till September 7 midnight. The election will be held on September 9, with vote count and results the same day.

POST-WISE CANDIDACY

Forty-eight candidates will run for vice-president, 19 for general secretary, and 28 for assistant general secretary.

Among the VP candidates, five are female. Only one woman will run for GS, while four are contesting for AGS.

For the 12 secretary posts: 19 candidates will run for literature and cultural affairs secretary, while 15 will contest for three posts -- Liberation War and democratic movement affairs secretary, health and environment affairs secretary, and international affairs secretary.

Other secretary posts have between nine and 13 candidates each.

Meanwhile, 215 candidates are in the race for 13 executive member posts.

No female candidates submitted nominations for international affairs secretary, while nine are running for common room, reading room and cafeteria secretary.

Yesterday, former Students Against Discrimination spokesperson Umama Fatema announced her full panel in front of Aparajeyo Bangla.

In the panel "Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikya", she will run for VP, while Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a former president of Dhaka University Journalists' Association, will run for GS. Sociology student Zahed Ahmed has been nominated for AGS.

Nine panels have been announced for the Ducsu election, while many candidates are running independently.

HALL CANDIDATES

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall has the highest number of VP candidates -- nine. For GS, the highest number, also nine, came from Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall.

In other halls, the numbers range between three and eight.

Five halls nominated eight candidates each for AGS.

Across all hall union posts, the highest number of candidates -- 81 each -- came from Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall and Amar Ekushey Hall, followed by Surja Sen Hall with 79.

The lowest number was from Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall with 31, while other halls ranged between 36 and 78.

Only one faulty nomination was found among those submitted for the hall polls.

UNOFFICIAL CAMPAIGNS

A directive signed by Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr Zashim Uddin yesterday said candidates and panels are prohibited from offering gifts, distributing items, hosting feasts, providing financial assistance, or engaging in service-related activities on campus.

"The university administration will treat such acts as violations of the Ducsu electoral code of conduct until September 10."

Though campaigning is not officially allowed till August 26, many candidates have been finding indirect ways to reach voters.