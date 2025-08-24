Scorched at work: Global report revealed dire heat risks for workers

A joint report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) exposed the growing dangers of extreme heat on workers' health and productivity worldwide. Titled Climate Change and Workplace Heat Stress, the guidance underscored how climate change had already intensified heatwaves, putting billions—particularly manual labourers in sectors like agriculture, construction, and fisheries—at serious risk.

Drawing from five decades of research, the report revealed that worker productivity dropped by 2–3% for every degree above 20°C. It also linked rising temperatures to serious health problems, including heatstroke, kidney damage, and neurological disorders. Vulnerable populations, such as older adults, children, and low-income workers, were shown to suffer the most.

The year 2024 marked the hottest on record, with some regions experiencing temperatures beyond 50°C. In response, the WHO and WMO urged urgent global action. Their recommendations included developing local heat-health action plans, training health professionals to recognise heat stress, and incorporating affordable, sustainable technologies to protect workers.

The report echoed findings from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which estimated that 2.4 billion workers were exposed to excessive heat, contributing to over 22 million heat-related injuries annually.

By calling for immediate implementation of policies and cross-sector collaboration, the WHO, WMO, and ILO aimed to protect workers, promote economic stability, and advance climate resilience—emphasising that safeguarding worker health in a warming world was no longer optional, but essential.

Source: World Health Organisation