Ishraque may announce plan for continuing DSCC services amid protests

Nagar Bhaban, the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), is still under lock and key as supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain continued their sit-in, demanding his swearing-in as mayor.

Protesters under the banner of "Dhaka Bashi" resumed their demonstration in front of Nagar Bhaban at 10:00am today, effectively keeping the key civic office shut since May 15 and severely disrupting essential citizen services.

Ishraque is expected to announce at 1:00pm today how DSCC's emergency services — such as birth and death registration — will be managed under the protesters' supervision, according to a text message sent on behalf of "Dhaka Bashi".

Yesterday, he assured that despite the ongoing occupation, no vital service would be halted.

"We are committed to avoiding public sufferings. Birth and death registrations, along with other necessary services, will continue under our oversight. However, no development work by the city corporation will be allowed, nor will any relevant officials be permitted to attend office," Ishraque said.

With access to Nagar Bhaban restricted, emergency administrative functions have been shifted to the Wasa building in Karwan Bazar. The move followed DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia's appointment as managing director of Dhaka Wasa.

The sit-in, now in its second month, began after supporters of Ishraque Hossain demanded his formal swearing-in as mayor of Dhaka South following a court verdict that declared him the winner of the 2020 DSCC mayor election. The movement gained momentum on May 14 and led to the shutdown of Nagar Bhaban the following day.