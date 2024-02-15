Highlights of Dhaka International Trade Fair-2024

Being held this year at Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) brings merchants from across the country and around the globe. And with the curtains about to be drawn on the month-long fair on 20 February, let us take a look at some of the best this fair has on offer.

Furniture at 10 to 20 per cent discounts

Where better to go than DITF if you are looking for furniture by the country's best brands at huge discounts — all under the same roof! A plush couch for the living room, a sleek bookshelf for that cosy corner or an executive desk for your workspace — you name it, they have it!

While all the brands will offer you a flat discount of 10 per cent on any and all purchases, you may be able to negotiate a much better deal. The best part is that you do not have to purchase anything at the fair itself; simply booking an item will allow you to lock in the discounted price. You may pay several months later when you wish to get the piece delivered — or better, pay under the EMI scheme.

Iranian stone and silver jewellery

In search of that blood-red ruby and silver ring or that clear-blue topaz necklace set to match your special outfits? The Iranian jewellery stalls flaunt a plethora of such stones — emeralds, rubies, zircon, topaz — of various shapes, colours, sizes and qualities.

The Indian stones are generally cheaper, with prices starting from around Tk 1,000 per stone, while the African ones, clearer and more pristine, will cost you significantly higher. Choose a stone of your liking, pick the design for your silver and you get to watch the Persian jewellers handcraft your jewellery.

Be sure to always negotiate a fair price though, especially for the stones!

Visitors crowd the Dhaka International Trade Fair at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal on the concluding day of the monthlong show yesterday. Some 30 lakh to 35 lakh visitors came to the DITF this year -- a 37 per cent rise than that in the previous version, according to Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Palash Khan

Oriental rugs

DITF offers you the best of oriental rugs and carpets. From the more floral Persian designs, to the geometrical patterns and motifs woven by some of the best weavers in Turkey, to the soft silk rugs of Indian Kashmir — browse through the endless piles of colourful rugs as the merchants persuade you, either in broken English or in Hindi, to strike a deal.

Prices range from around Tk 2,000 for the smallest rugs, up to Tk 4 lakh for the softer, larger carpets with the more intricate designs.

Electronics at 30 per cent discounts

If you have been saving up for household appliances — then this is your chance to get more for less! Most brands will offer you up to 30 per cent discounts on all products including, but not limited to, televisions, refrigerators and most importantly, with summer coming up, air conditioners. You may even confirm your purchase with a booking money as low as Tk 500-1000 and then pay the rest upon delivery of the product.

Local handicrafts

Adding a Bengali touch to your home? Local handicrafts such as handwoven bamboo lanterns and brass showpieces on display at the stalls are bound to attract your attention. You may also purchase the brightly-coloured nakshi kanthas at less than half the price they are usually sold at flagship stores.

Duffel bags, handbags and other accessories made of jute could also turn out to be handy items. By picking up one of these, not only will you be promoting Bangladeshi heritage but you will also help sustain the livelihood of local entrepreneurs in the region.

Raja Chayer Adda's special tea

A must-try on your day out at the fair is Raja Chayer Adda's special tea, selling at Tk 50 a cup. Commencing its journey from a roadside tea stall in 2017, this is the second time they are featuring their trademark tea at the DITF.

The tea is prepared by boiling thick milk with powdered tea leaves and whirring it together with powdered milk and cream. It is served in traditional clay cups, complete with a sprinkling of an assortment of nuts such as almonds, pistachios, cashews and walnuts, with a hint of saffron. The first sip of the sweet, creamy tea is bound to surprise you with its rich, nutty creaminess.