Boo Boo World: Where fun knows no bounds!

Step into the vibrant space of Boo Boo World, where adventure and excitement await around every corner! Nestled in the heart of Chattogram, on SS Khaled Road in the Jamalkhan area, this magical entertainment club is every child's dream come true. Since its inception in 2019 by the visionary minds at CPDL, Boo Boo World has been a beacon of joy, welcoming over a thousand children and teenagers daily to experience the thrill of a lifetime.

Sharing the thought behind the initiative, Engineer Iftekhar Hosen, president of CPDL and founder of Boo Boo World, explained, "Being a part of the real estate world, we have always felt that there aren't many recreational centres for kids in our country. We believe that kids must have the chance to socialise to learn how to communicate with people outside of the classroom. By doing this, we can help our kids grow up and prepare them for the challenges that lie ahead."

To test the viability of this idea, they launched the Boo Boo World as the first initiative in the Jamal Khan region.

With an array of 18 indoor games and rides, Boo Boo World is a playground like no other. From pulse-pounding virtual reality games to mind-bending puzzle rooms, there's something for every taste and temperament. Are you a thrill-seeker? Strap in for a whirlwind ride on the Peninsula Ride! Prefer a challenge? Test your luck with their Claw Machine! No matter your preference, adventure awaits at every turn.

Exploring Boo Boo World works up quite an appetite, but fear not! Their 'Fun n Dine' dining area caters to every craving, with delicious delights for children and their families to feast upon. Whether you're in the mood for a sizzling slice of pizza or a sweet treat from their candy corner, there's no shortage of tasty temptations to indulge in. And with cosy seating areas perfect for relaxing between adventures, you can refuel and recharge before diving back into the excitement.

The fun doesn't have to end when you leave Boo Boo World! Their 'Toytorium' offers a treasure trove of souvenirs and gifts to commemorate your unforgettable visit. From cuddly plush toys to stylish t-shirts, there's something for everyone to cherish long after the lights dim and the laughter fades.

All set to head out on the greatest adventure ever? Get your loved ones together and head over to Boo Boo World today! Its excitement and unbounded energy make it impossible to anticipate what exciting surprises are in store for you. So come on over and discover the wonders of Boo Boo World, where there are no limits to fun!

Photo: Courtesy