Afghanistan announce T20 World Cup squad

PHOTO: ICC

Afghanistan named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA in June this year, with Rashid Khan set to lead the side.

Afghanistan have made a few additions to their squad compared to the 2022 edition, with Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor Ahmad all named in the side.

However, Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led Afghanistan in last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, wasn't part of the side, his last T20I appearance coming in 2022.

Youngster Nangyal Kharoti, who made his international debut for Afghanistan in March this year against Ireland, also finds a place in the squad. The 20-year-old impressed in that series with five wickets in three matches with an economy of just 5.90.

Another young Afghan player to seal a spot is wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Ishaq, who was part of Afghanistan's squad in the 2020 and 2022 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cups.

Rashid will lead the spin department with support from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and veteran Mohammad Nabi.

Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooq have retained their spots and make up Afghanistan's fast-bowling line-up.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

