US sanctions ex-army chief Aziz, family members

The United States has imposed sanctions on former chief of Bangladesh Army Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members due to his involvement in significant corruption.

The US Department of State made the announcement yesterday saying that his actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.

Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh, the state department said in a release.

"Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit," it said.

The state department further said, "This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh."

The United States supports anticorruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes, it said.