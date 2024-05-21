Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue May 21, 2024 02:04 PM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 02:42 PM

Bangladesh

US sanction on Aziz not under visa policy: foreign minister

Bangladesh embassy in Washington was informed about the sanction, he says
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo

Former chief of Bangladesh Army Aziz Ahmed was not sanctioned under the visa policy, instead, the actions were taken under a different law, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"I have no knowledge of any sanctions being imposed on anyone under the declared visa policy. Steps have been taken against General Aziz under a different law," he said while speaking at the meet the reporters programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Hasan Mahmud said that the United States had informed the Bangladesh embassy in Washington about the sanctions before making it public.

"If the visa policy is imposed for hindering the democratic process, I think this should be applied for those who beat police men to death, attack on hospital and residence of chief justice and burnt people to death," he said replying to a query.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members due to his involvement in significant corruption.

The US Department of State made the announcement yesterday saying that his actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.

These public designations are made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.  This action renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States, it said.

 

 

