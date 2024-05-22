US slaps sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz, family

Cites involvement in significant corruption

The US yesterday imposed sanctions on former Bangladesh army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption.

"This action [imposing sanctions] renders Aziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entry into the United States," read a press statement of the US State Department.

It said the actions of Aziz contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.

"Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh.

"Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit."

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced the public designations made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

A public designation refers to identification and notification regarding individuals complicit in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights.

The press statement said this designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh.

"The United States supports anti-corruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes."

The sanctions came just days after the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, who had spoken about supporting Bangladesh in its fight against corruption.

Speaking to the media at his home in the capital yesterday, Aziz said, "I am surprised."

Refuting the allegations, he said the move could have been made to embarrass him or to discredit the government as he had held an important position during the tenure of the Awami League government.

Aziz was the chief of army staff between June 2018 and June 2021. He led Border Guard Bangladesh between 2012 and 2016.

Yesterday, he said he was ready to accept any consequences if anyone could prove that he gave contracts to his brothers or relatives during his time as the army chief and the director general of the BGB.

Aziz is the eldest of five brothers. His brothers Tofail Ahmed, also known as Joseph; Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed hogged headlines during the 90's and the noughties in connection with murder, extortion, and illegal arms.

Joseph alone was accused in 10 cases filed in connection with extortion and possession of illegal firearms.

His three brothers were sentenced in a murder case in 2004.

Aziz got media attention after Joseph got clemency in the murder case in 2018 and Haris and Anis in 2019.

Al-Jazeera on February 1, 2021, aired a documentary titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" in which it claimed that Aziz exerted influence to help his three convicted brothers get various contracts.

Media spotlight was again on him. He was the army chief then.

The army headquarters and the foreign ministry refuted the allegations made by the Al-Jazeera, labelling it "false" and "slanderous".

TALE OF JOSEPH, HARIS, ANIS

Joseph was a Chhatra League leader of Mohammadpur. He entered politics under the guidance of his elder brother Haris. He later joined the infamous Subrata Bain's gang known as the "Seven Star".

Joseph and Haris became "top-listed criminals" in the 90s, according to media reports.

On May 7, 1996, Freedom Party leader Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohammadpur. The following day, Mostafa's wife Rashida Parvin filed a murder case.

Haris and Anis had then fled the country, according to media reports. And they had been on the run in the eyes of the law for decades.

Joseph was arrested and a Dhaka court on April 25, 2004, sentenced him to death in the murder case while Haris and Anis were sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment.

The High Court in September 2007 upheld the death sentence of Joseph, but the Supreme Court on December 9, 2015, commuted his sentence to life imprisonment.

After serving 20 years, Joseph was freed on May 27, 2018, following a presidential clemency with about one and a half years of his sentence remaining. A month later, Aziz became the army chief.

Jail sources at that time said the process of Joseph's release began on March 31, 2018, and the procedure for getting the president's clemency was initiated on June 7, 2016, by his mother.

Haris and Anis, who had been fugitives, in the murder case got clemency from the government under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in March 2019.

Interpol issued a red notice for Haris on October 25, 2005, and withdrew it in 2019 following a DMP police commissioner's request, according to a letter of National Central Bureau of Bangladesh Police, dated April 7, 2021.

Haris's name was on the list of the "wanted persons" on the Bangladesh Police's website for several years. His name was removed following his application in March 2021 where he said that the government had pardoned him and his brother Anis.

While asking for the removal of his name on March 23, 2021, Haris, in a letter, claimed himself to be an established businessman since the 90s and a "shining star" in the Awami League since the 80s.

The home ministry approved his request and forwarded his letter to the inspector general of police the same month, according to media reports.

OTHER SANCTIONS

The US on December 10, 2021, imposed sanctions on Rab and seven then incumbent and former top officials of the force for alleged violations of human rights, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

In May last year, a few months ahead of the January 7 elections, Washington announced a visa policy, saying those undermining the democratic elections in Bangladesh would be denied US visas.