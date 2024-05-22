‘Political equations’ could be at play

Believe AL leaders

A section of top Awami League leaders think there might be some "political equations" behind the US sanctions on former army chief Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family members.

They also expressed concern that similar measures might be on the way for some other incumbent and former officials.

Some leaders believe the latest sanctions indicate that the US stance toward the AL government has not changed much since the run-up to the January 7 national election.

They think along that line despite US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu's recent remarks that Washington was keen to rebuild trust in its relations with Dhaka.

Some leaders at the meeting said the sanctions on the former army chief are "embarrassing" for the government, while others see Aziz as a "closed chapter".

The matter came up at an unscheduled discussion at the party president's Dhanmondi office yesterday as well as within interpersonal communications, said party sources.

Meanwhile, another topic at yesterday's discussion was the poor voter turnout in the second phase of the upazila polls, with AL leaders wondering why it was so low.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal estimated that over 30 percent of the votes were cast in the second phase of the upazila parishad elections in 156 upazilas.

The first phase of upazila polls, held on May 8, saw a 36 percent turnout, the lowest since 2009, when it was 70.57 percent.

The AL leaders said 30 percent turnout is unacceptable given that the party believes it has 40 percent of the vote bank.

Citing some examples, they said turnout at some polling stations was only one to two percent, raising concerns about what AL units and affiliated bodies are doing in those areas.

AL leaders, however, expressed their satisfaction over a peaceful election.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, at a post-polls briefing at the party's Dhanmondi office, said the second phase of the upazila polls was held peacefully and the voter turnout was also quite satisfactory.