14-party allies vent anger at AL

Reject ruling party’s plan for joint programme

Several key partners in the Awami League-led 14-party alliance yesterday came down heavily on the ruling party, and rejected an AL plan to go for joint programmes until the ruling party changes its attitude towards the allies.

Venting their anger, the alliance partners at a meeting with senior AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, also coordinator of the 14-party alliance, sought to know if the alliance meant anything to the ruling party anymore, meeting sources said.

And even if they go for any joint programmes with AL, they will speak out about market syndicates and corruption, for which the government is to ultimately blame, they said.

"Since Awami League alone is in power, why should the partners take responsibility for the government's misdeeds?" one partner asked.

Top leaders of several allies also expressed their frustration over the government's inaction and silence about market manipulation and corruption, especially in the banking sector, when the culprits are already identified.

The meeting was held at Amu's Eskaton residence in the capital. It was a follow-up meeting after AL chief Sheikh Hasina, also the prime minister, sat with them on May 23.

At the beginning of the meeting, Amu informed the AL's plan to go for united programmes to counter anti-state and anti-government propaganda, but the alliance partners rejected the idea, said meeting sources.

After the meeting, Amu told reporters that there were some confusions among some alliance partners, and that they will organise joint programmes after "resolving the disputes".

In response to Amu's proposal for joint programmes at the meeting, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, Jatiya Party (Manju) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju and Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandari said they do not even know how the AL view this partnership.

They added that they now wonder whether the alliance exists anymore or whether it is relevant now.

AL leaders are now raising questions about the partners' organisational strength and vote bank, but the alliance was formed out of a political necessity, and that AL termed the alliance its "ideological" partners, they said.

Inu alleged that candidates from the 14-party were not allowed to win in the January 7 national election as part of a pre-planned strategy.

AL shared only seven seats with its three partners in the election, down from 16 in the 2018 polls.

Maizvandari demanded an explanation as to why the partners were not offered their desired seats and what problem would the AL have had if some of the partners won some seats.

He said they are aware how the election was conducted and how many of the AL candidates actually won the election, according to meeting sources.

Some 14-party leaders told Amu that the AL is now seeking to go for joint programmes since the government is facing some difficulties on multiple fronts, but they will be "thrown aside" again once the crisis is over.

Manju, a seven-time lawmaker from Pirojpur-2, said he was defeated by a so-called AL independent candidate, whose family had questionable roles during the 1971 war, through use of police force.

"Awami League always talks about the spirit of the Liberation War, but in many cases its activities don't match its claims," he said.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader is expected to sit with the alliance partners on June 12 in efforts to bridge the gap.